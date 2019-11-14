Ramsey Economic Development Authority 11-14-2019

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Approve Agenda
- 3. Approve Minutes
1. Approve Meeting Minutes for October 10, 2019
- 4. EDA Business
1. Consider Purchase Agreement for Part of Outlot A, COR Stone Brook Academy; Case of GiGi's Salon and Spa, Inc. (Portions May Be Closed to the Public)
2. Consider Resolution #19-272 Approving Second Purchase Agreement for Lot 1, Block 1, Anderson Dahlen South Addition; Case of Knoll Properties LLC
3. Consider Alternative Land Use Options for Northwest Quadrant of The COR
- 5. Member/Staff Input
- 6. Adjournment