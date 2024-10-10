Ramsey Economic Development Authority 10-10-2024

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Approve Agenda
- 3. Approve Minutes
3.1. Approve EDA Meeting Minutes for August 8, 2024
- 4. EDA Business
4.1. Consider Sale and Select Developer for Outlot D, Waterfront Village
- 4.2. Consider Provision of Sewer and/or Water Access Charge Assistance for New Brewery in Ramsey
- 4.3. Approval of 2025 Business Network Meeting at La Fontaine Event Center
- 4.4. 2024 Business Appreciation Day Wrap Up and Selection of 2025 Date and Location
- 5. Member/Staff Input
- 6. Adjournment