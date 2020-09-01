Ramsey Economic Development Authority 1-9-2020

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Approve Agenda
- 3. Approve Minutes
1. Approve Meeting Minutes for November 14, 2019
- 4. EDA Business
1. Consider Purchase Agreement and Preliminary Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Agreement Structure for Part of Outlot A, COR Stone Brook Academy; Case of Cobblestone Hotel Development, LLC (Portions May be Closed to the Public)
2. Authorize 2020 Annual Ramsey EDA Business Expo Budget
3. Receive 2019 Business Retention and Expansion Presentation
- 5. Member/Staff Input
- 6. Adjournment