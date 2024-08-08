Ramsey Economic Development Authority 08-08-2024

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Approve Agenda
- 3. Approve Minutes
3.1. Approve EDA Meeting Minutes for June 13, 2024
- 4. EDA Business
4.1. Consider Execution of Right of Re-Entry Agreement and Refund of Purchase Price (Stories Foundation)
- 4.2. Consider Recommendation to Implement Lodging Tax and Membership with Twin Cities Gateway Visitors Bureau
- 4.3. Consider Recommendation for Approval of 2025 EDA Budget
- 4.4. Old Town Hall Discussion - 50th Anniversary - Renovation Quotes - Next Steps
- 5.5. Review Proposed Change to Auto Body Project by Blanery LLC
- 5. Member/Staff Input
- 6. Adjournment