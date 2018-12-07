Ramsey Economic Development Authority 07-12-2018

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Approve Agenda
- 3. Approve Minutes
1. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:
1) EDA Regular Meeting - June 14, 2018
- 4. EDA Business
1. Consider Purchase Agreement for 6710 Highway 10 NW; Case of PDKP Properties, LLC (Sterling Trophy)
2. Consider Amendment to Purchase Agreement for Harvest Estates; Case of GS Land, LLC (Portions May be Closed to the Public)
3. Review Updated Restaurant Subsidy Program
- 5. Member/Staff Input
1. Update: Two Shovel Ready Certifications
2. Business Retention and Expansion Update
- 6. Adjournment