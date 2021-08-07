Ramsey Economic Development Authority 07-08-2021

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Approve Agenda
- 3. Approve Minutes
- 4. EDA Business
4.1. Review Site Concept, Project Analysis and Recommendation for Public Hearing for TIF 18; Case of Oppidan
- 4.2. Consider Loan Application for Restaurant Subsidy Program and Policy Amendment: Case of Stories Foundation
- 4.3. Review Preliminary Concept Plan for Parcel 46 (COR): Case of Centra Homes
- 4.4. Authorize 2021 Annual Ramsey EDA Business Expo Budget
- 4.5. Select EDA Representative to Participate on the Interview Panel for the Deputy City Administrator/Community Development Director Position.
- 5. Member/Staff Input
- 6. Adjournment