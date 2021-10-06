Ramsey Economic Development Authority 06-10-2021

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Approve Agenda
- 3. Approve Minutes
- 4. EDA Business
4.1. Consider Renovation and Lease of Old Town Hall
- 4.2. Consider Approval of Fourth Amendment to Purchase Agreement for Lots 1, 2 and 3, Block 1, COR TWO; Case of RGH RAMSEY LLC (Portions may be closed to the public)
- 4.3. Consider Offers for Outlot B Ramsey Town Center 7th Addition (portions of meeting may be closed to the public under Minnesota Statutes Section 13.D.05 Subdivision 3(c)(3) to develop or consider offers or counteroffers for the purchase or sale of real or personal property)
- 5. Member/Staff Input
- 6. Adjournment