Ramsey Economic Development Authority 05-13-2021

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Approve Agenda
- 3. Approve Minutes
- 4. EDA Business
4.1. Consider First Amendment to Purchase Agreement with Java Properties, LLC (Portions of meeting may be in closed session)
- 4.2. Review West Armstrong Redevelopment Plans and Discuss Opportunities for Strategic Acquisition to Preserve Redevelopment Vision (portions of meeting may be closed to the public under Minnesota Statutes Section 13.D.05 Subdivision 3(c)(3) to consider purchase of real property)
- 4.3. 2021 Business Appreciation Day Event
- 4.4. Consider Implementation of Metropolitan Council Sewer Availability Charge (SAC) Deferral and Financing Program
- 5. Member/Staff Input
- 6. Adjournment