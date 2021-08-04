Ramsey Economic Development Authority 04-08-2021

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Approve Agenda
- 3. Consent Agenda
1. Approve Meeting Minutes for March 11, 2021
- 4. EDA Business
1. Appoint Chairperson and Vice Chairperson
2. Review Request for Interest/Proposals for a Dynamic Display Billboard for Retail Advertising on · Highway 10 Near the COR
3. Review West Armstrong Redevelopment Plans and Discuss Opportunities for Strategic Acquisition to Preserve Redevelopment Vision (portions of meeting may be closed to the public under Minnesota Statutes Section 13.D.05 Subdivision 3(c)(3) to consider purchase of real property)
- 5. Member/Staff Input
- 6. Adjournment