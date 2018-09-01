Ramsey City Council Meeting 1-23-2018

1. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:



1. City Council Work Session Dated 1/09/2018



2. City Council Regular Dated 1/09/2018



2. Adopt Resolution #18-021 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of January 4, 2018 Through January 17, 2018



3. Adopt Resolution #18-020 Authorizing Final Payment to Sauter and Sons for Demolition of Former Sunfish Lake Gas Station



4. Adopt Resolution #18-025 Approving Final Partial Payment to Douglas-Kerr Underground, LLC for IP 17-10 Puma Street Utility Improvements



5. Adopt Resolution #18-026 Approving Partial Payment to North Valley Inc for IP 14-27 Mississippi River Trail Phase II



6. Adopt Resolution #18-017 Directing Staff to Submit the 2018 Pay Equity Report



7. Adopt Resolution #18-030 to Accept the City Administrator's Annual Performance Evaluation and Professional Development Plan



8. Adopt Resolution 18-031 to Hire a Part-Time Engineering Administrative Assistant