- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
1. 2018 State of the City
• Introduction of Recruit Firefighters
• Heart Safe Award
• Resilient Communities Partnership Update
• State of the City Mayor's Address
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Consent Agenda
1. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:
1. City Council Work Session Dated 1/09/2018
2. City Council Regular Dated 1/09/2018
2. Adopt Resolution #18-021 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of January 4, 2018 Through January 17, 2018
3. Adopt Resolution #18-020 Authorizing Final Payment to Sauter and Sons for Demolition of Former Sunfish Lake Gas Station
4. Adopt Resolution #18-025 Approving Final Partial Payment to Douglas-Kerr Underground, LLC for IP 17-10 Puma Street Utility Improvements
5. Adopt Resolution #18-026 Approving Partial Payment to North Valley Inc for IP 14-27 Mississippi River Trail Phase II
6. Adopt Resolution #18-017 Directing Staff to Submit the 2018 Pay Equity Report
7. Adopt Resolution #18-030 to Accept the City Administrator's Annual Performance Evaluation and Professional Development Plan
8. Adopt Resolution 18-031 to Hire a Part-Time Engineering Administrative Assistant
- 5. Approve Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7. Council Business
1. Adopt Resolution #18-027 Approving Plans and Specifications and Authorizing Advertisements for Bids for 2018 Crackseal and Sealcoat Improvements, Improvement Project #18-04
2. Introduce Ordinance #18-06 Vacating Drainage and Utility Easements and Trail Easement Within Outlot A Brookfield Second Addition; Case of Brookfield Land, LLC
3. Affinity Apartment Project: Public Infrastructure Memorandum of Understanding
4. Adopt Resolution #18-029 Approving Participation in Metropolitan Council Water Efficiency Potential Project
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey City Council Meeting 1-23-2018
