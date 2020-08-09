Ramsey City Council 9-8-2020

1. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:



1. City Council Work Session Dated 8/25/2020



2. City Council Regular Session Dated 8/25/2020



2. Approve Rental Licenses



3. Adopt Resolution #20-193 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of August 20, 2020 Through September 3, 2020



4. Adopt Resolution #20-185 Proclaiming September 17-23, 2020 as Constitution Week



5. Adopt Resolution #20-191 Declaring Costs to be Assessed and Calling for a Public Hearing on Proposed Assessment for Past-Due Charges on Municipal Utility Bills (Which May Include Water, Sewer, Street Lighting, Recycling, Storm Water Charges and Penalties Incurred) and Current Services Rendered)



6. Adopt Resolution #20-192 Approving Snow Storage Agreement on City Owned Land



7. Adopt Resolution #20-194 Approving Underwriting Service Agreement for Small Business Relief Grant Program



8. Adopt Resolution #20-195 Ordering Assessment Roll and Calling Assessment Hearing for Improvement Project #20-04, Puma Street Improvements



9. Adopt Resolution #20-196 Approving Letter of Support for Metropolitan Council Clean Water Fund Request for State Fiscal Year 2022-2023



10. Adopt Resolution #20-197 Approving Amended Petition and Waiver Agreement for Municipal Water and Sanitary Sewer Connection to 7600 163rd Lane NW