- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
1. Presentation Proclaiming September 17-23, 2020 as Constitution Week
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
1. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:
1. City Council Work Session Dated 8/25/2020
2. City Council Regular Session Dated 8/25/2020
2. Approve Rental Licenses
3. Adopt Resolution #20-193 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of August 20, 2020 Through September 3, 2020
4. Adopt Resolution #20-185 Proclaiming September 17-23, 2020 as Constitution Week
5. Adopt Resolution #20-191 Declaring Costs to be Assessed and Calling for a Public Hearing on Proposed Assessment for Past-Due Charges on Municipal Utility Bills (Which May Include Water, Sewer, Street Lighting, Recycling, Storm Water Charges and Penalties Incurred) and Current Services Rendered)
6. Adopt Resolution #20-192 Approving Snow Storage Agreement on City Owned Land
7. Adopt Resolution #20-194 Approving Underwriting Service Agreement for Small Business Relief Grant Program
8. Adopt Resolution #20-195 Ordering Assessment Roll and Calling Assessment Hearing for Improvement Project #20-04, Puma Street Improvements
9. Adopt Resolution #20-196 Approving Letter of Support for Metropolitan Council Clean Water Fund Request for State Fiscal Year 2022-2023
10. Adopt Resolution #20-197 Approving Amended Petition and Waiver Agreement for Municipal Water and Sanitary Sewer Connection to 7600 163rd Lane NW
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7. Council Business
1 Adopt Resolution #20-171 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contracts for Bid Package #1 for the New Public Works Facility
2. Review Sketch Plan for Riverstone South; Case of Capstone Homes
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey City Council 9-8-2020
