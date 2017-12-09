Ramsey City Council 9-26-2017

1. Receive August 2017 Financial Reports - General Fund and Enterprise Funds



2. Note the Following Boards and Commissions Meeting Minutes:



• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated July 6, 2017 and August 3, 2017



• Economic Development Authority Meeting Minutes Dated July 13, 2017



• Environmental Policy Board Meeting Minutes Dated July 17, 2017 and August 21, 2017



3. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:



1. City Council Work Session Dated 09/12/17



2. City Council Regular Dated 09/12/17



4. Approve Rental Licenses



5. Update on Alpine Park's Baseball Field Renovation, and Approve Adding Storage Shed to Scope of Work



6. Adopt Resolution #17-09-224 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of September 7, 2017 Through September 20, 2017



7. Adopt Resolution #17-09-233 Authorizing Abatement of PID #24-32-25-12-0022 for Payable Year 2017 and Levying the Correct PID Number of 34-32-25-12-0022 for Payable Year 2017



8. Adopt Resolution #17-09-239 Authorizing Partial Payment to Park Construction Company for IP #16-54 Mississippi River Trail Phase III



9. Adopt Resolution #17-09-240 Authorizing Partial Payment to North Valley, Inc. for IP #17-00, Sunwood Drive Reconstruction



10. Adopt Resolution #17-09-241 Authorizing Partial Payment to Metro Utilities for IP #17-09, Bunker Lake Blvd Utilities Extension



11. Adopt Resolution #17-09-242 Authorizing Final Payment to Douglas-Kerr Underground LLC for IP #16-00;Div. C Andrie Street and 164th Ln Reconstruction



12. Adopt Resolution #17-09-243 Authorizing Partial Payment to North Valley, Inc. for IP #17-01 Alpine Drive Reconstruction



13. Adopt Resolution #17-09-144 Approving Amendment to Development Agreement for Riverstone (Project No. 17-106); Case of Capstone Homes



14. Adopt Resolution #17-09-223 Approving a Grant Agreement Between the City and Metropolitan Council, a Sub-Grant Agreement Between the City and Developer (AEON), and a Subordinate Agreement Between the City and Developer (AEON) Regarding the Development Known as Greenway Terrace; Case of AEON; LLC Greenway Terrace Agreements (Project #16-84)



15. Adopt Resolution #17-09-222 Hiring a Lead Police Records Technician



16. Adopt Resolution #17-09-238 Accepting Cash Donations to be Applied Toward the Happy Days Festival Fund



17. Adopt Resolution #17-09-221 Proclaiming October 2017 Domestic Violence Awareness Month