Ramsey City Council 9-25-2018

1. Receive August 2018 Financial Reports - General Fund and Enterprise Funds



2. Note the Following Boards and Commissions Meeting Minutes:



• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated August 2, 2018



• Park and Recreation Meeting Minutes Dated August 9, 2018



3. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:



1. City Council Work Session Dated 8/28/2018



2. City Council Regular Dated 8/28/2018



3. City Council Work Session Dated 9/11/2018



4. City Council Regular Dated 9/11/2018



4. Approve Licenses



5. Adopt Resolution #18-192 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of September 6, 2018 Through September 19, 2018



6. Adopt Resolution #18-203 Proclaiming October 2018 Domestic Violence Awareness Month



7. Adopt Resolution #18-197 Approving a Development Agreement for Bunker Lake Industrial Park Second Addition (Project #18-130); Case of PSD, LLC



8. Adopt Resolution #18-198 Approving Grading Agreement, Development Agreement, Warranty Deed and Right of Re-Entry for Cottages at the COR (17-162); Case of Centra North, LLC



9. Adopt Resolution #18-200 Authorizing Partial Payment to Douglas-Kerr Underground, LLC for Improvement Project 18-05 Bunker Lake Blvd and Puma Street



10. Adopt Resolution #18-201 Authorizing Partial Payment to Pearson Bros, Inc Improvement Project 18-04, Crack Seal and Seal Coat Program



11. Adopt Resolution #18-204 Awarding Contract to North Valley, Inc for IP #18-07 Sunfish Lake Park, Parking Lot Improvements