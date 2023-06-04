Ramsey City Council 9-25-2018

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
1. Proclamation Declaring October 2018 as Domestic Violence Awareness Month
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Consent Agenda
1. Receive August 2018 Financial Reports - General Fund and Enterprise Funds
2. Note the Following Boards and Commissions Meeting Minutes:
• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated August 2, 2018
• Park and Recreation Meeting Minutes Dated August 9, 2018
3. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:
1. City Council Work Session Dated 8/28/2018
2. City Council Regular Dated 8/28/2018
3. City Council Work Session Dated 9/11/2018
4. City Council Regular Dated 9/11/2018
4. Approve Licenses
5. Adopt Resolution #18-192 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of September 6, 2018 Through September 19, 2018
6. Adopt Resolution #18-203 Proclaiming October 2018 Domestic Violence Awareness Month
7. Adopt Resolution #18-197 Approving a Development Agreement for Bunker Lake Industrial Park Second Addition (Project #18-130); Case of PSD, LLC
8. Adopt Resolution #18-198 Approving Grading Agreement, Development Agreement, Warranty Deed and Right of Re-Entry for Cottages at the COR (17-162); Case of Centra North, LLC
9. Adopt Resolution #18-200 Authorizing Partial Payment to Douglas-Kerr Underground, LLC for Improvement Project 18-05 Bunker Lake Blvd and Puma Street
10. Adopt Resolution #18-201 Authorizing Partial Payment to Pearson Bros, Inc Improvement Project 18-04, Crack Seal and Seal Coat Program
11. Adopt Resolution #18-204 Awarding Contract to North Valley, Inc for IP #18-07 Sunfish Lake Park, Parking Lot Improvements
- 5. Approve Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
1. PUBLIC HEARING: Adopt Resolution #18-193 Adopting Assessments for Past-Due Charges on Municipal Utility Bills and Current Services Rendered
2. PUBLIC HEARING: Adopt Ordinance #18-11 Vacating Drainage and Utility Easements Related to the Plat Known as Cottages at the COR (Project No. 17-162); Case of Centra Homes, LLC
- 7. Council Business
1. Adopt Resolution #18-194 Adopting Proposed 2019 Payable Tax Levies (General, EDA and Debt Service) and Schedule Public Hearing for December 11, 2018
2. Adopt Resolutions #18-195 Adopting Proposed 2019 General Budget and Resolution #18-196 Adopting Proposed 2019 EDA Budget
3. Consider Request for Zoning Amendment (Text) to the B-1 and B-2 Business Districts and a Conditional Use Permit to Allow a Religious Institution on the Property Located at 6760 Highway 10; Case of CREES Ministries
• Introduce Ordiannce #18-15
• Adopt Resolution #18-182
4. Review Site Plan and Amended Conditional Use Permit for Green Valley Green House (Project 17-120)
5. Receive Update on Highway 47 Land Use Plan
6. Adopt Resolution #18-205 Approving a Development Agreement for Grading and Erosion Control for Lazydays RV
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey City Council 9-25-2018
