Ramsey City Council 9-24-2019

1. Receive August 2019 Financial Reports - General Fund and Enterprise Funds



2. Receive Cash & Investments for Period Ending August 31, 2019



3. Note the Following Boards and Commissions Meeting Minutes:



• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated August 1, 2019



• Park and Recreation Commission Meeting Minutes Dated August 8, 2019



• Economic Development Authority Meeting Minutes Dated August 8, 2019



• Environmental Policy Board Meeting Minutes Dated August 19, 2019



4. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:



1. City Council Work Session Dated 8/27/2019



2. City Council Regular Session Dated 8/27/2019



3. City Council Special Work Session Dated 9/3/2019



4. City Council Work Session Dated 9/10/2019



5. City Council Regular Session Dated 9/10/2019



5. Approve Rental Licenses



6. Approve Licenses



7. Adopt Resolution #19-239 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of September 5, 2019 Through September 18, 2019



8. Adopt Resolution #19-211 Approving Code Enforcement Action Plan at 8700 171st Ave NW



9. Adopt Resolution #19-222 Approving Code Enforcement Action Plan at 6336 Highway 10 NW



10. Adopt Resolution #19-228 Approving Code Enforcement Action Plan at 17030 Baugh St NW



11. Adopt Resolution #19-229 Authorization Partial Payment #3 to Asphalt Surface Technologies for Improvement Project #19-01, Ford Brook Estates Street Reconstruction



12. Adopt Resolution #19-230 Authorizing Partial Payment #2 to Northern Lines Contracting, Inc. for Improvement Project #18-09, COR Infiltration Basin Improvements



13. Adopt Resolution #19-231 Authorizing Partial Payment to #1 to Omann Contracting Companies, Inc. for Improvement Project #19-03, Wood Pond Hills and Chestnut Ridge Street Reconstruction



14. Adopt Resolution #19-240 Approving Development Agreement for Suite Living (Project #19-121); Case of Hampton Companies



15. Adopt Resolution #19-241 Approving a Drainage and Utility Easement Encroachment Agreement Between the City of Ramsey and Ramsey Station Apartments, LLC (AEON)



16. Approve Contract with North Metro Animal Care and Control for Animal Impound Services



17. Consider Site Selection Options for New Hotel Concept



18. Adopt Resolution #19-238 Hiring a Fall Seasonal Public Works Maintenance Worker