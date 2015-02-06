Ramsey City Council 9-22-2020

1. Receive Cash & Investments for Period Ending August 31, 2020



2. Receive August 2020 Financial Reports - General Fund and Enterprise Funds



3. Note the Following Boards, Commissions, and committee Meeting Minutes:



• Park and Recreation Commission Meeting Minutes Dated July 9, 2020



• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated August 6, 2020



• Economic Development Authority Meeting Minutes Dated August 13, 2020



• Public Works Committee Meeting Minutes Dates August 18, 2020



4. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:



1. City Council Work Session Dated 9/8/2020



2. City Council Regular Session Dated 9/8/2020



5. Approve Rental Licenses



6. Adopt Resolution #20-209 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of September 3, 2020 Through September 16, 2020



7. Adopt Resolution #20-144 Approving Change Order #1 for The COR Infiltration Basin, Improvement Project #18-09



8. Adopt Resolution #20-210 Resolution Establishing Procedures Related to Compliance with Reimbursement Bond Regulations Under the Internal Revenue Code (Bonding for Construction of Public Works Campus)



9. Adopt Resolution #20-184 Proclaiming October 2020 Domestic Violence Awareness Month



10. Adopt Resolution #20-187 Approving Preliminary Plat for Ramsey Villas North, Case of River's Bend Holdings, LLC (Project 20-117)



11. Adopt Resolution #20-190 Approving a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for a Religious Institution, Connections Church (Project 20-125)



12. Adopt Resolution #20-199 Approving an Amended and Restated Development Agreement Between the City of Ramsey and Rum River Prairie, LLC



13. Adopt Resolution #20-200 Authorizing Final Payment to Allied Blacktop Company for Improvement Project #20-00, 2020 Crack Sealing Improvements



14. Adopt Resolution #20-206 Authorizing Final Payment to JL Theis, Inc. for Improvement Project #19-06, Ramsey Town Center 9th Addition Pond Lining Improvements



15. Adopt Resolution #20-207 Authorizing Partial Payment #2 to Park Construction Company for Improvement Project #20-01, Variolite Street Reconstruction



16. Adopt Resolution #20-208 Authorizing Partial Payment #1 to Douglas-Kerr Underground, LLC for Improvement Project #20-04, Puma Street Improvements



17. Adopt Resolution #20-211 Approving Purchase Agreement for Part of Outlot GG, Ramsey Town Center Addition; Case of Java Properties (Portions May be Closed to the Public)



18. Adopt Resolution #20-212 Approving Final Plat and Development Agreement for Preserve at Northfork; Case of Preserve at Northfork, LLC



19. Adopt Resolution #20-213 Accepting Quotes and Awarding Contract for 16660 Jasper Street Drainage Improvements, Improvement Project #19-13



20. Adopt Resolution #20-214 Accepting Quotes and Awarding Contract for 5751 164th Lane Drainage Improvements, Improvement Project 19-17



21. Adopt Resolution #20-215 Accepting Quotes and Awarding Contract for 9591 Inverness Lane Drainage Improvements, Improvement Project #20-08



22. Adopt Resolution #20-216 Back-Filling a Vacant Regular Part-Time Building Maintenance Worker Position



23. Adopt Resolution #20-217 to Hire a Part-Time Building Inspections Administrative Assistant



24. Adopt Resolution #20-221 Appointing Election Judges for the General Election on November 3, 2020