Ramsey City Council 9-12-2017

1. Receive Cash and Investments for Period Ending August 31, 2017



2. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:



1. City Council Work Session Dated 08/22/17



2. City Council Regular Dated 08/22/17



3. Approve Rental Licenses



4. Approval of Tuition Reimbursement



5. Adopt Resolution #17-09-228 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of August 17, 2017 Through September 6, 2017



6. Adopt Resolution #17-09-210 Declaring Costs to be Assessed and Calling for a Public Hearing on Proposed Assessment for Past-Due Charges on Municipal Utility Bills (Which May Include Water, Sewer, Street Lighting, Recycling, Storm Water Charges and Penalties Incurred) and Current Services Rendered



7. Adopt Resolution #17-09-213 Ordering Assessment Roll and Calling Assessment Hearing for Improvement Project #17-00, Sunwood Drive Reconstruction



8. Adopt Resolution #17-09-209 Approving a Conditional Use Permit for a Two-Story Accessory Building (Project #17-107); Case of Raymond & Linda Bonifas



9. Adopt Resolution #17-09-229 Approving an Amended Development Agreement for Regency Commons Addition (Project No. 16-108); Case of National Self Storage



10. Adopt Resolution #17-09-226 to Promote the Lead Police Records Technician to the Police Department Office Supervisor



11. Adopt Resolution #17-09-227 to Hire an Engineering Intern



12. Adopt Resolution #17-09-231 Proclaiming September 17 - 23, 2017 as Constitution Week