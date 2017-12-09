Ramsey City Council 9-12-2017

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
1. Presentation Proclaiming September 17 - 23, 2017 as Consitution Week
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Consent Agenda
1. Receive Cash and Investments for Period Ending August 31, 2017
2. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:
1. City Council Work Session Dated 08/22/17
2. City Council Regular Dated 08/22/17
3. Approve Rental Licenses
4. Approval of Tuition Reimbursement
5. Adopt Resolution #17-09-228 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of August 17, 2017 Through September 6, 2017
6. Adopt Resolution #17-09-210 Declaring Costs to be Assessed and Calling for a Public Hearing on Proposed Assessment for Past-Due Charges on Municipal Utility Bills (Which May Include Water, Sewer, Street Lighting, Recycling, Storm Water Charges and Penalties Incurred) and Current Services Rendered
7. Adopt Resolution #17-09-213 Ordering Assessment Roll and Calling Assessment Hearing for Improvement Project #17-00, Sunwood Drive Reconstruction
8. Adopt Resolution #17-09-209 Approving a Conditional Use Permit for a Two-Story Accessory Building (Project #17-107); Case of Raymond & Linda Bonifas
9. Adopt Resolution #17-09-229 Approving an Amended Development Agreement for Regency Commons Addition (Project No. 16-108); Case of National Self Storage
10. Adopt Resolution #17-09-226 to Promote the Lead Police Records Technician to the Police Department Office Supervisor
11. Adopt Resolution #17-09-227 to Hire an Engineering Intern
12. Adopt Resolution #17-09-231 Proclaiming September 17 - 23, 2017 as Constitution Week
- 5. Approve Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
1. PUBLIC HEARING: Adopt Resolution #17-09-215 Approving Easement Vacation and Final Plat for Gobernatz 3rd Addition (Project No. 17-139); Case of Jolene and Scott DeJarlais
2. PUBLIC HEARING: Adopt Ordinance #17-12 Vacating Certain Drainage and Utility Easements Related to the Cole Addition; Case of Bryon and Lynn Cole (Project No. 17-132)
- 7. Council Business
1. Adopt Resolution #17-08-2017 Approving Contract with the University of Minnesota for the Resilient Communities Project
2. Adopt Resolution #17-09-239 Approving Amendment to Development Agreement for COR Three North Commons (Project No. 16-63); Case of Purmort Homes
3. Consider Multiple Actions Related to a Subdivision Known as Lavern Estates (Project No. 17-137); Case of Joshua Peterson
1. Consider Resolution #17-09-220 Approving Final Plat, Comprehensive Plat Amendment, and Authorizing Staff to Submit the Amendment to the Metropolitan Council
2. Introduce Ordinance #17-11 Zoning Amendment
4. Consider Multiple Actions Related to a Proposed Subdivision Known as Estates of Silver Oaks 2nd Addition (Project 17-119); Case of Silver Oaks Realty
1. Adopt Ordinance #17-09 for a Zoning Map Amendment
2. Adopt Resolution #17-09-219 Granting Approval of the Final Plat and Development Agreement
5. Adopt Resolution #17-09-218 Granting a Conditional Use Permit for Motor Vehicle Sales at 7103 Highway 10 NW (Project No. 17-140); Case of Motors on 10
6. Adopt Resolution #17-09-216 Granting Final Plat Approval to Bunker Lake Industrial Park (Project #17-127); Case of PSD, LLC
7. Review Framework for Request to Deviate from Street Name Grid for Riverstone Addition; Case of Capstone Homes
8. Adopt Resolution #17-09-214 Approving Plans and Specifications and Authorizing Advertisements for Bids for Improvement Project #17-10, Puma Street Utility Extensions
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey City Council 9-12-2017
