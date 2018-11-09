Ramsey City Council 9-11-2018

1. Receive Cash and Investments for Period Ending August 31, 2018



2. Approve Licenses



3. Approve Request to Declare Surplus Property



4. Adopt Resolution #18-191 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of August 23, 2018 Through September 5, 2018



5. Adopt Resolution #18-183 Declaring Costs to be Assessed and Calling for a Public Hearing on Proposed Assessment for Past-Due Charges on Municipal Utility Bills (Which May Include Water, Sewer, Street Lighting, Recycling, Storm Water Charges and Penalties Incurred) and Current Services Rendered



6. Adopt Resolution #18-189 Proclaiming September 17-23, 2018 as Constitution Week



7. Adopt Resolution #18-190 Authorizing the Execution of a Certificate of Completion in Relation to a Development Agreement with H&P Development LLC



8. Adopt Resolution #18-186 Ordering Assessment Roll and Calling Assessment Hearing for Improvement Project #17-02, River's Bend Street Reconstructions



9. Adopt Resolution #18-187 Ordering Assessment Roll and Calling Assessment Hearing for Improvement Project #18-00, Stanhope Terrace Street Reconstructions



10. Adopt Resolution #18-188 Ordering Assessment Roll and Calling Assessment Hearing for Improvement Project #18-03, 2018 Street Overlay Improvements



11. Report from Public Works Committee



1. Consider Roundabout Landscape Improvements - Sunwood Drive: Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee to Defer Landscaping within the Sunwood Drive Roundabout Until the Sign/Streetscape Plan is Completed



2. Consider City Council Recommendation to Review Feasibility Report and Order Public Input Meeting for Improvement Project #18-02, Hwy-10 Ramsey Street Reconstructions: Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee to Approve a Recommendation to City Council to Review the Draft Feasibility Report and Order a Public Input Meeting for 9am on Thursday, September 13, 2018 for Improvement Project #18-02, Hy-10 Ramsey Street Reconstructions



3. Consider City Council Recommendation to Order Feasibilty Report form Improvement Project #19-01, Ford Brook Estates Street Reconstructions: Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee to Approve a Recommendation to the City Council to Order a Feasibility Report for Improvement Project #19-01, Ford Brook Estates Street Reconstructions



4. Consider City Council Recommendation to Order Feasibility Report for Improvement Project #19-02, Brookview Estates Street Reconstructions: Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee to Approve a Recommendation to the City Council to Order a Feasibility Report for Improvement Project #19-02, Brookview Estates Street Reconstructions



5. Consider City Council Recommendation to Order Feasibility Report for Improvement Project #19-03, Wood Pond Hills and Chestnut Ridge Street Reconstructions: Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee to Approve a Recommendation to the City Council to Order a Feasibility Report for Improvement Project #19-03, Wood Pond Hills and Chestnut Ridge Street Reconstructions