Ramsey City Council 9-10-2019

1. Economic Development Authority (EDA) Member Oath of Office
2. Proclamation Declaring October 2019 as Domestic Violence Awareness Month
3. Receive Update on Highway 10 Planning Efforts
1. Note the Following Boards and Commissions Meeting Minutes:
• Environmental Policy Board Meeting Minutes Dated July 17, 2019
• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated July 10, 2019
• Park and Recreation Commission Meeting Minutes Dated July 11, 2019
• Economic Development Authority Meeting Minutes Dated July 11, 2019
2. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:
1. City Council Work Session Dated 7/23/2019
2. City Council Regular Session Dated 7/23/2019
3. City Council Work Session Dated 8/12/2019
4. City Council Regular Session Dated 8/12/2019
5. City Council Special Meeting Canvassing Board Dated 8/19/2019
3. Approve Licenses
4. Approve Rental Licenses
5. Authorize Replacement of Leaking Discharge Valve on Municipal Center HVAC System
6. Adopt Resolution #19-212 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period August 22, 2019 Through September 4, 2019
7. Adopt Resolution #19-205 Proclaiming October 2019 Domestic Violence Awareness Month
8. Adopt Resolution #19-204 Proclaiming September 17 - 23, 2019 as Constitution Week
9. Adopt Resolution #19-213 Declaring Costs to be Assessed and Calling for a Public Hearing on Proposed Assessment for Past-Due Charges on Municipal Utility Bills (Which May Include Water, Sewer, Street Lighting, Recycling, Storm Water Charges and Penalties Incurred) and Current Services Rendered
10. Adopt Resolution #19-214 Authorizing Release of Encumbered HRA Funds for Bunker Lake Business Park
11. Adopt Resolution #19-220 Ordering Public Hearing for Wellhead Protection Plan Part 2 Amendment
12. Adopt Resolution #19-189 to Backfill the Vacant Part-Time Recreation Specialist Position
13. Adopt Resolution #19-221 Hiring a Fall Seasonal Public Works Maintenance Worker
7.0 Adopt Resolution #19-189 to Backfill the Vacant Part-Time Recreation Specialist Position
7.1 Authorization to Approve Construction Management Services for the New Public Works Facility
7.2 Adopt Ordinance #19-09 Vacating Right of Way and Resolution #19-190 Approving Final Plat and Development Agreement for River Walk Village; Case of Don Kveton/Village Bank (Project 18-163)
7.3 Adopt Resolution #19-216 Accepting Metropolitan Council Tax Base Revitalization Account (TBRA) Brownfield Cleanup Grant, Approving Grant Agreements, and Authorize Request for Anoka County Housing and Redevelopment Authority (ACHRA) Funds
7.4 Adopt Resolution #19-215 Approving Fair Housing Policy - A Requirement of the Metropolitan Council Cleanup Grant
7.5 Adopt Resolution #19-217 Ordering Assessment Roll and Calling Assessment Hearing for Improvement Project #19-01, Ford Brook Estates Street Reconstructions
7.6 Adopt Resolution #19-218 Ordering Assessment Roll and Calling Assessment Hearing for Improvement Project #19-03, Chestnut Ridge and Wood Pond Hills Street Reconstructions
7.7 Adopt Resolution #19-219 Approving Proposals for Topographic Survey and Geotechnical Report for Improvement Project #20-01, Variolite Street Reconstruction
Ramsey City Council 9-10-2019
