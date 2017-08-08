Ramsey City Council 8-8-2017

1. Receive Cash and Investments for Period Ending July 31, 2017



2. Approve Licenses



3. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:



1. City Council Work Session Dated 07/25/2017



2. City Council Regular Dated 07/25/17



4. Approve Request to Declare Surplus Property



5. Approve CivicPlus Website Redesign Contract



6. Approve Joint Funding Agreement for Operations and Maintenance of the Stream Gage at the Mississippi River at Champlin, MN



7. Adopt Resolution #17-08-201 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of July 19, 2017 Through August 2, 2017



8. Aeon Purchase Agreement #1: Adopt Resolution 17-08-199 Authorizing Sale of City Owned Land