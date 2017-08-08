Ramsey City Council 8-8-2017

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
1. Presentation to Recognize Girl Scout Troop 16479 with Community Spotlight Award
2. Oath of Office for a Patrol Officer
3. Introduce New Community Service Officer
4. 2017 Happy Days Festival Update
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Consent Agenda
1. Receive Cash and Investments for Period Ending July 31, 2017
2. Approve Licenses
3. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:
1. City Council Work Session Dated 07/25/2017
2. City Council Regular Dated 07/25/17
4. Approve Request to Declare Surplus Property
5. Approve CivicPlus Website Redesign Contract
6. Approve Joint Funding Agreement for Operations and Maintenance of the Stream Gage at the Mississippi River at Champlin, MN
7. Adopt Resolution #17-08-201 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of July 19, 2017 Through August 2, 2017
8. Aeon Purchase Agreement #1: Adopt Resolution 17-08-199 Authorizing Sale of City Owned Land
- 5. Approve Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
1. Public Hearing: Consider Request for On-Sale, Sunday, and 2:00 am Intoxicating Liquor License; Case of SM Enterprises Corp. D/B/A Penalty Box and Grill, 14077 St Francis Boulevard NW, Ramsey
- 7. Council Business
1. Adopt Resolution #17-08-192 Granting Preliminary Plat Approval to Bunker Lake Industrial Park (Project #17-127); Case of PSD, LLC
2. Approve Final Home Designs for Vistas at North Commons; Case of Morning Sun Homes
3. Stone Brook Children's Academy: Multiple Locations
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment
