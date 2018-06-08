Ramsey City Council 8-6-2018

1. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:



1. City Council Work Session Dated 7/24/2018



2. City Council Regular Dated 7/24/2018



2. Approve Licenses



3. Approve Request to Declare Surplus Property



4. Adopt Resolution #18-163 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of July 20, 2018 Through August 1, 2018



5. Adopt Resolution #18-164 Authorizing Final Payment to North Valley, Inc for Improvement Project 16-98, Central Park Parking Lot



6. Adopt Resolution #18-165 to Hire a Permit Technician Filling the Vacant Position



7. Adopt Resolution #18-161 Hiring a Seasonal Public Works Maintenance Worker



8. Report from Public Works Committee



The Public Works Committee Held its Regular Meeting on July 17, 2018 and Discussed the Following Cases:



1. Consider Speed Limit Reduction on Quicksilver Street: Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee to Leave the Segment of Quicksilver Street Between 167th Avenue and Elmcrest Park Unposted as to the Speed Limit, to Direct Staff to Place the Speed Trailer Along This Street Segment when the Trailer is Available, and to Direct Staff to Reach out to the Soccer Association with a Reminder to Watch for Speeds