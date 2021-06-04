Ramsey City Council 8-28-2018

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Consent Agenda
1. Receive July 2018 Financial Reports - General Fund and Enterprise Funds
2. Receive Cash and Investments for Period Ending July 31, 2018
3. Note the Following Boards and Commission Meeting Minutes:
• Economic Development Authority Meeting Minutes Dated July 12, 2018
• Park and Recreation Commission Meeting Minutes Dated July 12, 2018
• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated July 12, 2018
• Environmental Policy Board Meeting Minutes Dated July 16, 2018
4. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes
1. City Council Work Session Date 8/6/2018
2. City Council Regular Dated 8/6/2018
3. Canvassing Board Dated 8/17/2018
5. Approve Licenses
6. Adopt Resolution #18-172 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of August 2, 2018 Through August 22, 2018
7. Adopt Resolution #18-173 Approving Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Transition Plan
8. Adopt Resolution #18-179 Authorizing Partial Payment to Pearson Bros., Inc. for Improvement Project 18-04, 2018 Crack Seal and Seal Coat Improvements
9. Adopt Resolution #18-180 Approving Final Payment to Killmer Electric Co., Inc. for IP 17-06, Ramsey Well House No. 3 Emergency Generator
10. Adopt Resolution #18-181 Approving Final Payment to MN Boardwalk LLC for IP 18-08 Trott Brook Boardwalk
- 5. Approve Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
1. PUBLIC HEARING: Introduce Ordinance #18-13, Amendment to City Code Chapter 117 (Zoning and Subdivision of Land) to Add a Neighborhood Business District
- 7. Council Business
1. Road Funding Communication Proposal
2. Adopt Resolution #18-160 Approving Request for a Home Occupation Permit for Auto Detailing at 7950 149th Lane NW, Case of Linda and Troy Neiss
3. Adopt Resolution #18-159 Approving a Conditional Use Permit for 9411 Alpine Dr. NW (Project #18-127); Case of Ruan Transport Corporation
4. Adopt Resolution #18-162 Approving a Site Plan, Preliminary Plat and Conditional Use Permit for Motor Vehicle Sales and Repair Facility Expansion (Project #18-126); Case of Lazydays RV
5. Receive Progress Report on Comprehensive Plan Update
6. Review Request from AKM Farms for Revision to the 2040 Comprehensive Plan Update
7. Adopt Resolution #18-174 Accepting Draft Feasibility Report and Ordering Public Input Meeting for Improvement Project #18-02, HY-10 Ramsey Street Reconstructions
8. Adopt Resolution #18-175 Ordering Feasibility Report for Improvement Project #19-01, Ford Brook Estates Street Reconstruction
9. Adopt Resolution #18-176 Ordering Feasibility Report for Improvement Project #19-02, Brookview Estates Street Reconstructions
10. Adopt Resolution #18-177 Ordering Feasibility Report for Improvement Project #19-03, Wood Pond Hills & Chestnut Ridge Street Reconstructions
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey City Council 8-28-2018
