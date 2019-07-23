Ramsey City Council 8-27-2019

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
1. Swearing-In Ceremony for Councilmember Jeff Menth
2. Public Safety Educational Exhibit Appreciation
3. 2019 Happy Days Festival Update
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Consent Agenda
1. Receive July 2019 Financial Reports General Fund and Enterprise Funds
2. Receive Cash and Investments for Period Ending July 31, 2019
3. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:
1. City Council Work Session Dated 7/23/2019
2. City Council Regular Session Dated 7/23/2019
3. City Council Work Session Dated 8/12/2019
4. City Council Regular Session Dated 8/12/2019
4. Approve Licenses
5. Accept Donations of Public Safety Educational Exhibit
6. Adopt Resolution #19-207 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of August 8, 2019 Through August 21, 2019
7. Adopt Resolution #19-200 Authorizing Partial Payment #1 to Northern Lines Contracting, Inc. for Improvement Project 18-14, Riverdale Trunk Utility Improvements
8. Adopt Resolution #19-201 Appointing a Member to the Economic Development Authority
9. Adopt Resolution #19-202 Authorizing Final Payment to Kuechle Underground, Inc. for Improvement Project 18-14, Riverdale Drive Trunk Utility Improvements
10. Adopt Resolution #19-203 Authorizing Partial Payment #2 to Asphalt Surface Technologies (ASTECH) for Improvement Project #19-01, Ford Brook Estates Street Reconstructions
11. Adopt Resolution #19-206 Approving a Development Agreement and Snow Storage Easement Agreement for Ramsey Storage Center (Project No. 19-119); Case of Ramsey Storage Center, LLC
12. Adopt Resolution #19-208 Proclaiming Women's Suffrage Ratification Centennial Day
- 5. Approve Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7. Council Business
1. Presentation of Housing Study by Maxfield Research and Consulting, LLC
2. Receive Update on Metropolitan Council Brownfield Cleanup Grant Award and Discuss Fair Housing Policy Requirement
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey City Council 8-27-2019
