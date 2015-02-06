Ramsey City Council 8-25-2020

1. Receive July 2020 Financial Reports - General Fund and Enterprise Funds



2. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:



1. City Council Work Session Dated 8/10/2020



2. City Council Regular Session Dated 8/10/2020



3. Approve Business Licenses



4. Approve Rental Licenses



5. Note the Following Boards, Commissions and Committee Meeting Minutes



• Environmental Policy Board Meeting Minutes Dated June 15, 2020



• Planning Commission Work Session Minutes Dated July 9, 2020



• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated July 9, 2020



• Economic Development Authority Meeting Minutes Dated July 16, 2020



• Public Works Committee Meeting Minutes Dated July 21, 2020



6. Adopt Resolution #20-173 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of August 6, 2020 Through August 19, 2020



7. Adopt Resolution #20-156 Approving Conditional Use Permit (CUP) Application for Car Sales and Service at 6021 Highway 10; Case of Lund Auto



8. Adopt Resolution #20-172 Authorizing Partial Payment #1 to Park Construction Company for Improvement Project 20-01, Variolite Street Reconstruction



9. Adopt Resolution #20-174 Authorizing Application for Fiscal Year 2021 Source Water Protection Plan Implementation Grant



10. Adopt Resolution #20-175 Approving Plans and Authorizing Requests for Quotes for 16660 Jasper Street Drainage Improvements, Improvement Project #19-13



Adopt Resolution #20-176 Approving Plans and Authorizing Requests for Quotes for 5751 164th Lane Drainage Improvements, Improvement Project #19-17



12. Adopt Resolution #20-177 Approving Plans and Authorizing Requests for Quotes for 9591 Inverness Lane Drainage Improvements, Improvement Project #20-08



13. Adopt Resolution #20-178 Accepting Cares Act Grant Funding for Election Related Costs



14. Adopt Resolution #20-179 Approving Third Amendment to Purchase Agreement with Ramsey Hotel Group LLC



15. Adopt Resolution #20-181 Approving Extension for Abatement at 8050 147th Ave NW



16. Adopt Resolution #20-182 Authorizing Alternative Materials for Seating Walls Adjacent to The Sapphire Apartments



17. Adopt Resolution #20-186 Temporarily Suspending Enforcement of Off-Premise Advertising on Dynamic Display Signs



18. Adopt Resolution #20-168 Rehiring a Temporary Building Maintenance Worker



19. Adopt Resolution #20-183 to Hire Paid-on-call Firefighters