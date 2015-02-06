Ramsey City Council 8-25-2020

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
- 3. Citizen Input
1. Update Regarding the Happy Daze Events
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
1. Receive July 2020 Financial Reports - General Fund and Enterprise Funds
2. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:
1. City Council Work Session Dated 8/10/2020
2. City Council Regular Session Dated 8/10/2020
3. Approve Business Licenses
4. Approve Rental Licenses
5. Note the Following Boards, Commissions and Committee Meeting Minutes
• Environmental Policy Board Meeting Minutes Dated June 15, 2020
• Planning Commission Work Session Minutes Dated July 9, 2020
• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated July 9, 2020
• Economic Development Authority Meeting Minutes Dated July 16, 2020
• Public Works Committee Meeting Minutes Dated July 21, 2020
6. Adopt Resolution #20-173 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of August 6, 2020 Through August 19, 2020
7. Adopt Resolution #20-156 Approving Conditional Use Permit (CUP) Application for Car Sales and Service at 6021 Highway 10; Case of Lund Auto
8. Adopt Resolution #20-172 Authorizing Partial Payment #1 to Park Construction Company for Improvement Project 20-01, Variolite Street Reconstruction
9. Adopt Resolution #20-174 Authorizing Application for Fiscal Year 2021 Source Water Protection Plan Implementation Grant
10. Adopt Resolution #20-175 Approving Plans and Authorizing Requests for Quotes for 16660 Jasper Street Drainage Improvements, Improvement Project #19-13
Adopt Resolution #20-176 Approving Plans and Authorizing Requests for Quotes for 5751 164th Lane Drainage Improvements, Improvement Project #19-17
12. Adopt Resolution #20-177 Approving Plans and Authorizing Requests for Quotes for 9591 Inverness Lane Drainage Improvements, Improvement Project #20-08
13. Adopt Resolution #20-178 Accepting Cares Act Grant Funding for Election Related Costs
14. Adopt Resolution #20-179 Approving Third Amendment to Purchase Agreement with Ramsey Hotel Group LLC
15. Adopt Resolution #20-181 Approving Extension for Abatement at 8050 147th Ave NW
16. Adopt Resolution #20-182 Authorizing Alternative Materials for Seating Walls Adjacent to The Sapphire Apartments
17. Adopt Resolution #20-186 Temporarily Suspending Enforcement of Off-Premise Advertising on Dynamic Display Signs
18. Adopt Resolution #20-168 Rehiring a Temporary Building Maintenance Worker
19. Adopt Resolution #20-183 to Hire Paid-on-call Firefighters
- 6. Public Hearing
1. PUBLIC HEARING: Adopt Resolution #20-164 Granting a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for Team Packaging at 14799 Jackal St NW, Suite 400 in Bunker Lake Industrial Park (Project No. 20-123)
- 7. Council Business
1. Consider Multiple Items Related to Garden View Final Plat, Case of DV Ramsey, LLC; (Project No. 19-136)
• Adopt Resolution #20-180 Approving the Final Plat and Development Agreement
• Adopt Ordinance #20-16 Vacating Right-Of-Way
2. Highway 10 Update from Tinklenberg Group
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment