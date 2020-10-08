- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
1. Present Certificate of Appreciation to Myhers Construction, LLC and Home Depot for Accessible Entrance Project at Local Ramsey Residence
2. Receive Update on Anoka County Highway Projects
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
1. Receive Cash & Investments for Period Ending July 31, 2020
2. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:
1. City Council Work Session Dated 7/14/2020
2. City Council Regular Session Dated 7/14/2020
3. City Council Special Work Session Dated 7/21/2020
3. Approve Business Licenses
4. Approve Rental Licenses
5. Adopt Resolution #20-166 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of July 23, 2020 Through August 5, 2020
6. Adopt Resolution #20-165 Approving Change Order #1 for Variolite Street Reconstruction, Improvement Project 20-01
7. Adopt Resolution #20-167 Approving Petition and Waiver Agreement for Municipal Water and Sanitary Sewer Connection to 7600 163rd Lane NW
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7. Council Business
1. Adopt Ordinance #20-09: Revisions to Section 117-349 Related to Accessory Uses and Structures
2. Consider Safe Housing, Safe Neighborhoods Policy
3. Adopt Resolution #20-170 Accepting Quotes and Awarding Contract for Municipal Plaza Park Fill, Improvement Project #20-10
4. Adopt Resolution #20-169 Approving Temporary Fencing and Play Area for PACT Charter School
5. Resolution #20-163 Demonstrating Values of Kindness and Respect During Unprecedented Times
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey City Council 8-10-2020
