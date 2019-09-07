Ramsey City Council 7-9-2019

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Consent Agenda
1. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:
1. City Council Work Session Dated 6/25/2019
2. City Council Regular Session Dated 6/25/2019
2. Adopt Resolution #19-159 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of June 20, 2019 Through July 2, 2019
3. Adopt Resolution #19-128 Appointing Election Judges for the Special General Election August 13, 2019
4. Adopt Resolution #19-151 Approving the Final Plat and Development Agreement for Rivenwick Village 3rd Addition (Project #19-102) Case of Paxmar
5. Adopt Resolution #19-156 Approving Development Agreement for M&G Trailer at 9349 Highway 10 NW (Project No. 19-116); Case of Stone Construction Inc. and M&G Trailer
6. Adopt Resolution #19-153 Hiring Replacement Seasonal Public Works Maintenance Workers
7. Report from Public Works Committee
The Public Works Committee Held its Regular Meeting on June 18, 2019 and Discussed the Following Cases
1. Review Plan to Spend Unencumbered Pavement Management Program Funds: No Action Taken
2. Update on Drainage Concern Findings at 17290 Germanium Street NW: Motion for City Council to Ratify the Consensus of the Committee that this Issue is Closed, that no Further Contact with the Property Owner is Required in Regard to this Matter, and that the Property Owner does not need to be Invited Back to Address the Committee on this Matter
- 5. Approve Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7. Council Business
1. Adopt Ordinance #19-10 Rezoning Subject Property to R-2 Medium Density Residential Related to River Walk Village (Case of Village Bank)
2. Adopt Resolution #19-140 Approving Final Plat, Site Plan, and Development Agreement for The Sapphire (Project No 18-183); case of PSD, LLC
3. Adopt Resolution 19-107 Approving Sign Replacement on Highway 10
4. Adopt Resolution #19-162 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for Improvement Project #19-00, 2019 Cracksealing Improvements
5. Discuss Options for Spending Remaining Budget for 2019 Crackseal and Sealcoat Improvements
6. Professional Services Contract Extension for the Tinkleberg Group
7. Adopt Resolution #19-160 Approving Extension to the Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services with CBRE
8. Authorize Local Road Funding Study
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey City Council 7-9-2019
