Ramsey City Council 7-9-2019

3. Adopt Resolution #19-128 Appointing Election Judges for the Special General Election August 13, 2019



4. Adopt Resolution #19-151 Approving the Final Plat and Development Agreement for Rivenwick Village 3rd Addition (Project #19-102) Case of Paxmar



5. Adopt Resolution #19-156 Approving Development Agreement for M&G Trailer at 9349 Highway 10 NW (Project No. 19-116); Case of Stone Construction Inc. and M&G Trailer



6. Adopt Resolution #19-153 Hiring Replacement Seasonal Public Works Maintenance Workers



7. Report from Public Works Committee



The Public Works Committee Held its Regular Meeting on June 18, 2019 and Discussed the Following Cases



1. Review Plan to Spend Unencumbered Pavement Management Program Funds: No Action Taken



2. Update on Drainage Concern Findings at 17290 Germanium Street NW: Motion for City Council to Ratify the Consensus of the Committee that this Issue is Closed, that no Further Contact with the Property Owner is Required in Regard to this Matter, and that the Property Owner does not need to be Invited Back to Address the Committee on this Matter