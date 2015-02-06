Ramsey City Council 7-28-2020

1. Receive June 2020 Financial Reports - General Fund and Enterprise Funds



2. Receive Cash and Investments for Period Ending June 30, 2020



3. Note the Following Boards, Commissions and Committee Meeting Minutes:



• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated June 4, 2020



• Economic Development Authority Meeting Minutes Dated June 11, 2020



• Park and Recreation Commission Meeting Minutes Dated June 11, 2020



• Public Works Committee Meeting Minutes Dated June 16, 2020



4. Approve Rental Licenses



5. Adopt Resolution #20-152 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of July 9, 2020 Through July 22, 2020



6. Adopt Resolution #20-139 Approving Abatement of 14760 Bowers Drive NW (Case of Sandra Dickson)



7. Adopt Resolution #20-150 Authorizing Partial Payment #1 to Dryden Excavating for Improvement Project #19-10, Hedgehog Street Drainage Improvements



8. Adopt Resolution #20-151 Approving Amendment to Listing Agreement with CBRE



9. Adopt Resolution #20-154 Approving Small Business Grant Program - Phase 2 Covid-19 Business Assistance Program



10. Adopt Resolution #20-157 Accepting Coronavirus Relief Funds from State of Minnesota and Certifying that it will Honor All Commitments and Maintain Required Information and Documentation



and



Adopt Resolution #20-158 Allocating Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act Funds (Known as CARES Act Funds) to Economic Recovery Activities



and



Adopt Resolution #20-159 Allocating Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act Funds (Known as CARES Act Funds) to Local Government Activities



11. Adopt Resolution #20-160 Approving Abatement of 8050 147th Ave NW



12. Adopt Resolution #20-161 Approving Grading Agreement for Preserve at Northfork; Case of BK Land Development (Project 19-147)



13. Adopt Resolution #20-162 Approving Assessment Agreement for Municipal Water and Sanitary Sewer Connection at 6314 Highway 10 NW; Case of Electric Systems of Anoka