Ramsey City Council 7-28-2020

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
1. Receive June 2020 Financial Reports - General Fund and Enterprise Funds
2. Receive Cash and Investments for Period Ending June 30, 2020
3. Note the Following Boards, Commissions and Committee Meeting Minutes:
• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated June 4, 2020
• Economic Development Authority Meeting Minutes Dated June 11, 2020
• Park and Recreation Commission Meeting Minutes Dated June 11, 2020
• Public Works Committee Meeting Minutes Dated June 16, 2020
4. Approve Rental Licenses
5. Adopt Resolution #20-152 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of July 9, 2020 Through July 22, 2020
6. Adopt Resolution #20-139 Approving Abatement of 14760 Bowers Drive NW (Case of Sandra Dickson)
7. Adopt Resolution #20-150 Authorizing Partial Payment #1 to Dryden Excavating for Improvement Project #19-10, Hedgehog Street Drainage Improvements
8. Adopt Resolution #20-151 Approving Amendment to Listing Agreement with CBRE
9. Adopt Resolution #20-154 Approving Small Business Grant Program - Phase 2 Covid-19 Business Assistance Program
10. Adopt Resolution #20-157 Accepting Coronavirus Relief Funds from State of Minnesota and Certifying that it will Honor All Commitments and Maintain Required Information and Documentation
and
Adopt Resolution #20-158 Allocating Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act Funds (Known as CARES Act Funds) to Economic Recovery Activities
and
Adopt Resolution #20-159 Allocating Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act Funds (Known as CARES Act Funds) to Local Government Activities
11. Adopt Resolution #20-160 Approving Abatement of 8050 147th Ave NW
12. Adopt Resolution #20-161 Approving Grading Agreement for Preserve at Northfork; Case of BK Land Development (Project 19-147)
13. Adopt Resolution #20-162 Approving Assessment Agreement for Municipal Water and Sanitary Sewer Connection at 6314 Highway 10 NW; Case of Electric Systems of Anoka
- 6. Public Hearing
1. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Multiple Items Related to Garden View Preliminary Plat; (Project 19-136)
- 7. Council Business
1. Adopt Ordinance #20-11 Implementing a Gas Franchise Fee on CenterPoint Energy for Providing Gas Service within the City of Ramsey, Introduce Proposed Ordinance #20-12 Implementing an Electric Franchise Fee on Connexus Energy for Providing Electric Service Within the City of Ramsey and Introduce Proposed Ordinance #20-13 Implementing an Electric Franchise Fee on the City of Anoka Electric for Providing Electric Service within the City of Ramsey
2. Adopt Ordinance 20-15 Approving an Addition to Chapter 54 of the City Code: Traffic and Vehicles (Municipal Parking Ramp Regulations)
3. Introduce Ordinance #20-09: Revisions to Section 117-349 Related to Accessory Uses and Structures
4. Adopt Ordinance 20-10 Amending Bulk Standards in the R-1 Residential District
5. Adopt Resolution #20-153 Approving Manufactures Cohort 2020 Renewal
6. Consider Second Amendment to Purchase Agreement for Cobblestone Hotel Extending the Deadline of Notice to Proceed to August 30th, 2020
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey City Council 7-28-2020
Loading the player...