Ramsey City Council 7-25-2017

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Consent Agenda
1. Receive June 2017 Financial Reports - General Fund and Enterprise Funds
2. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:
1. City Council Work Session Dated 07/11/2017
2. City Council Regular Dated 07/11/2017
3. Approve Rental Licenses
4. Approve Request to Declare Surplus Property
5. Adopt Resolution #17-07-183 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of July 7, 2017 Through July 18, 2017
6. Adopt Resolution #17-07-178 Approving an Encroachment Agreement for a Deck to be Partially Located Within a Drainage and Utility Easement at 7190 167th Terrace NW; Case of Justin and Amanda Hora
7. Adopt Resolution #17-07-184 Authorizing Partial Payment to North Valley Inc for IP #16-98 Central Park Parking Lot
8. Adopt Resolution #17-07-185 Authorizing Final Payment to Kuechle Underground Inc for IP #16-95 Zeolite Street Storm Water Extension
- 5. Approve Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
1. Adopt Resolution 17-07-177 Awarding a Business Subsidy to PSD LLC Business Park, Building B, Adrenaline Sports Center, Public Financing Agreement
- 7. Council Business
1. REVISED: Approve Actions for Riverstone Addition Located Near Bunker Lake Boulevard and Puma Street; Case of Capstone Homes (Project No. 17-106)
1. Adopt Ordinance #17-06 Approving Zoning Amendment to Planned Unit Development (PUD)
2. Adopt Ordinance #17-07 Vacating Certain Easements
3. Adopt Ordinance #17-07-186 Approving Final Plat and Development Agreement
2. REVISED: Resolution #17-07-190 Approving an Assessment Agreement for Public Improvements to Bunker Lake Boulevard and Puma Street
3. Adopt Resolution #17-07-182 Ordering Plans and Specifications for Improvement Project #17-10, Puma Street Utility Extensions
4. Adopt Resolution #17-07-179 Providing for the Issuance and Sale of $895,000 Go Street Reconstruction Bonds, Series 2017A, Pledging Special Assessments and Levying a Tax for the Payment Thereof
5. Riverstone Development Purchase Agreement [PORTIONS MAY BE CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC]
6. REVISED: Adopt Resolution #17-07-187 Approving Final Plat for COR Stonebrook Academy (Project #17-101); Case of Michael and Kristen Johnson
7. Adopt Resolution #17-07-162 Approving Preliminary Plat for Cole Addition (Project No. 17-132); Case of Bryon and Lynn Cole
8. Approve Actions Related to Pearson Place (Project No. 16-31), Resolution #17-07-163; Case of Development Consulting Services, LLC
1. Introduce Ordinance #17-10 Approving Zoning Amendment
2. Adopt Resolution #17-07-163 Approving Preliminary Plat
9. Approve Actions Related to Estates of Silver Oaks 2nd Addition (Project No. 17-119); Case of John Peterson
1. Adopt Ordinance #17-09 Approving Zoning Amendment to R-1 Residential District (MUSA)
2. Adopt Resolution #17-07-160 Approving Comprehensive Plan Amendment to Low Density Residential
3. Adopt Resolution #17-07-161 Approving Preliminary Plat
10. CBRE Real Estate Listing Contract, Amendment #2, 1-Year Extension w/Month-to-Month Termination Option
11. Authorize Hakenason Anderson to Develop Plans & Specifications for the Demolition/Clean-Up of 6401 Highway 10 (Former Sunfish Lake Gas Station)
12. Approve Tinklenberg Group Proposal for Professional Services Contract Extension
13. Adopt Resolution #17-07-180 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for Improvement Project #16-20, Riverdale Drive Extenson - Traprock Street to Ramsey Boulevard
14. Adopt Resolution #17-07-181 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for Improvement Project #17-04, Sunwood Drive Striping Improvements
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey City Council 7-25-2017
