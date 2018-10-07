Ramsey City Council 7-24-2018

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Consent Agenda
1. Receive June 2018 Financial Reports - General Fund and Enterprise Funds
2. Note the Following Boards and Commissions Meeting Minutes:
• Park and Recreation Commission Meeting MInutes Dated April 12, 2018
• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated June 7, 2018
• Economic Development Meeting Minutes Dated June 14, 2018
• Environmental Policy Board Meeting Minutes Dated June 18, 2018
3. Approve the Following Meeting minutes:
1. City Council Work Session Dated 7/10/2018
2. City Council REgular dated 7/10/2018
4. Approve Licenses
5. Adopt Resolution #18-146 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of July 3, 2018 Through July 19, 2018
6. Adopt Resolution #18-152 Appointing Assistant Finance Director Angela McEntire as Alternate Director to the Local Government Information Systems (LOGIS) Board
7. Adopt Resolution #18-147 Authorizing Partial Payment to North Valley, Inc for Improvement Project 18-00 Stanhope Terrace Street Reconstruction
8. Adopt Resolution #18-148 Authorizing Partial Payment to North Valley, Inc. for Improvement Project 17-02, Rivers Bend Street Reconstruction
9. Adopt Resolution #18-149 Authorizing Partial Payment to Douglas-Kerr Underground, LLC for Improvement Project 16-20, Riverdale Extension Improvements
10. Adopt Resolution #18-150 Authorizing Partial Payment to Douglas-Kerr Underground, LLC for Improvement Project 17-10 Puma Street Utility Improvements
11. Adopt Resolution #18-151 Authorizing Partial Payment to MN Boardwalk, LLC for IP 18-08 Trott Brook Boardwalk
12. Adopt Resolution #18-154 Accepting Additional Drainage and Utility Easements in Cole Addition (Project No. 17-132); Case of North Fish Realty
13. Adopt Resolution #18-155 Authorizing Partial Payment to North Valley, Inc. for 2018 Street Overlay Improvements, Improvement Project #18-03
14. Adopt Resolution #18-144 Hiring Seasonal Public Works Maintenance Workers
15. Adopt Resolution #18-145 Filling the Vacant Public Works Streets Maintenance Worker Position
16. Adopt Resolution #18-153 Filling the Vacant Economic Development Manager Position
- 5. Approve Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7. Council Business
1. Approve Purchase Agreement for 6710 Highway 10 NW; Case of PDKP Properties, LLC
2. Consider Actions Related to Request to Authorize Motor Vehicle Sales at 14300 Sunfish Lake Blvd NW (Project No. 122); Case of John Buzick
• Introduce or Deny Ordinance #18-14 Approving Amendment to the E-1 Employment District to Allow Motor Vehicle Sales
• Adopt Resolution to Approve or Deny a Conditional Use Permit to Allow Motor Vehicle Sales on the Subject Property
3. Adopt Resolution #18-158 Approving Restaurant Subsidy Program
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment
