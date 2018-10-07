Ramsey City Council 7-24-2018

1. Receive June 2018 Financial Reports - General Fund and Enterprise Funds



2. Note the Following Boards and Commissions Meeting Minutes:



• Park and Recreation Commission Meeting MInutes Dated April 12, 2018



• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated June 7, 2018



• Economic Development Meeting Minutes Dated June 14, 2018



• Environmental Policy Board Meeting Minutes Dated June 18, 2018



3. Approve the Following Meeting minutes:



1. City Council Work Session Dated 7/10/2018



2. City Council REgular dated 7/10/2018



4. Approve Licenses



5. Adopt Resolution #18-146 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of July 3, 2018 Through July 19, 2018



6. Adopt Resolution #18-152 Appointing Assistant Finance Director Angela McEntire as Alternate Director to the Local Government Information Systems (LOGIS) Board



7. Adopt Resolution #18-147 Authorizing Partial Payment to North Valley, Inc for Improvement Project 18-00 Stanhope Terrace Street Reconstruction



8. Adopt Resolution #18-148 Authorizing Partial Payment to North Valley, Inc. for Improvement Project 17-02, Rivers Bend Street Reconstruction



9. Adopt Resolution #18-149 Authorizing Partial Payment to Douglas-Kerr Underground, LLC for Improvement Project 16-20, Riverdale Extension Improvements



10. Adopt Resolution #18-150 Authorizing Partial Payment to Douglas-Kerr Underground, LLC for Improvement Project 17-10 Puma Street Utility Improvements



11. Adopt Resolution #18-151 Authorizing Partial Payment to MN Boardwalk, LLC for IP 18-08 Trott Brook Boardwalk



12. Adopt Resolution #18-154 Accepting Additional Drainage and Utility Easements in Cole Addition (Project No. 17-132); Case of North Fish Realty



13. Adopt Resolution #18-155 Authorizing Partial Payment to North Valley, Inc. for 2018 Street Overlay Improvements, Improvement Project #18-03



14. Adopt Resolution #18-144 Hiring Seasonal Public Works Maintenance Workers



15. Adopt Resolution #18-145 Filling the Vacant Public Works Streets Maintenance Worker Position



16. Adopt Resolution #18-153 Filling the Vacant Economic Development Manager Position