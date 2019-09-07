Ramsey City Council 7-23-2019

1. Receive Cash and Investments for Period Ending June 30, 2019



2. Receive June 2019 Financial Reports - General Fund and Enterprise Funds



3. Note the Following Boards and Commissions Meeting Minutes:



• Park and Recreation Meeting Minutes Dated May 9, 2019



• Park and Recreation Meeting Minutes Dated June 13, 2019



• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated June 6, 2019



• Economic Development Authority Meeting Minutes Dated June 13, 2019



4. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:



1. City Council Work Session Dated 79/2019



2. City Council Regular Session Dated 7/9/2019



3. City Council Special Work Session Dated 7/16/2019



5. Approve Licenses



6. Adopt Resolution #19-175 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of July 3, 2019 Through July 17, 2019



7. Adopt Resolution #19-150 Approving Site Plan, Final Plat, and Development Agreement for Name Brand Self Storage



8. Adopt Resolution #19-154 Approving Site Plan for Suite Living (Project #19-121); Case of Hampton Properties



9. Adopt Resolution #19-155 Approving Site Plan, Final Plat, and Conditional Use Permit for Armstrong West Retail Mall



10. Adopt Resolution #19-157 Approving the Minor Plat for Ramsey Woods at 9020 173rd Ave NW (Project No. 19-122); Case of Island Rentals LLC



11. Adopt Resolution #19-159 Granting Approval of Final Plat and Site Plan for Ramsey Storage Center (Project No. 19-119); Case of Ramsey Storage Center LLC (Bob Mikulak)



12. Adopt Resolution #19-167 Authorizing Final Payment to North Valley, Inc. for Improvement Project #17-02, Rivers Bend Street Reconstructions



13. Adopt Resolution #19-168 Authorizing Final Payment to North Valley, Inc. for Improvement Project #18-00 Stanhope Terrace Street Reconstruction



14. Adopt Resolution #19-169 Authorizing Final Payment to North Valley, Inc. for Improvement Project #18-03, 2018 Street Overlay Improvements



15. Adopt Resolution #19-170 Authorizing Partial Payment #1 to Asphalt Surface Technologies for Improvement Project #19-01, Ford Brook Estates Street Reconstructions



16. Adopt Resolution #19-171 Approving an Amended Development Agreement for ACE Solid Waste, Inc.'s Transfer Station Expansion (Project No. 19-171); Case of ACE Solid Waste, Inc.



17. Adopt Resolution #19-172 Approving Amendment to Change Order #1, Approving Change Order #3, and Authorizing Partial Payment #3 to Kuechle Underground, Inc. for Improvement Project #18-14. Riverdale Drive Truck Utility Improvements



18. Adopt Resolution #19-176 Approving PRIME Advertising Contracts for Ramsey Resident Newsletter and Annual Community Resource Guide



19. Adopt Resolution #19-177 Approving First Amendment to Purchase Agreement for Lots 1, 2 and 3, Block 1, COR TWO; Case of RGH RAMSEY LLC (Portions May Be Closed to the Public if Removed from Consent Agenda)



20. Adopt Resolution #19-178 Approving Amended Right of Re-Entry Agreement for Cottages at the COR: Case of Centra North