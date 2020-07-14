Ramsey City Council 7-14-2020

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
1. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:
1. City Council Work Session Dated 6/23/2020
2. City Council Regular Session Dated 6/23/2020
2. Approve Business Licenses
3. Approve Rental Licenses
4. Approve Revisions to the Staff Allocation in Building Inspections
5. Adopt Resolution #20-145 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of June 18, 2020 Through July 8, 2020
6. Adopt Resolution #20-139 Approving Corrections to the Plat Known as Pearson Place (Project N. 16-31a); Case of Otto Associates
7. Adopt Resolution #20-140 Appointing Election Judges for the Primary Election on August 11, 2020
8. Adopt Resolution #20-141 Authorizing Use of Anoka County Housing and Redevelopment Authority Funds for Puma Street Improvements, Improvement Project #20-04
9. Adopt Resolution #20-142 Authorizing Requests for Quotes to Relocate Sand Stockpiles on The COR Infiltration Basin Site to Municipal Plaza Park
10. Adopt Resolution #20-143 Approving Second Addendum to Lease with Youth First Community of Promise for Use of Outdoor Areas
11. Adopt Resolution #20-147 Approving Expansion of Lawful, Non-Conforming Driveway at 15710 Saint Francis Blvd NW
12. Adopt Resolution #20-148 Authorizing Bid Letting for Public Works Facility Project #20-07
- 6. Public Hearing
1. PUBLIC HEARING: Introduce Proposed Ordinance #20-11 Implementing a Gas Franchise Fee on CenterPoint Energy for Providing Gas Service Within the City of Ramsey, Introduce Proposed Ordinance #20-12 Implementing an Electric Franchise Fee on Connexus Energy for Providing Electric Service Within the City of Ramsey and Introduce Proposed Ordinance #20-13 Implementing an Electric Franchise Fee on the City of Anoka Electric for Providing Electric Service Within the City of Ramsey
- 7. Council Business
1. Approve a Professional Services Contract Extension for the Tinklenberg Group
2. Introduce Ordinance 20-10 Amending Bulk Standards in the R-1 Residential District
3. Adopt Resolution #20-149 Formally Canceling the 2020 Happy Days Festival
4. Introduce Ordinance 20-15 Approving an Addition to Chapter 54 of the City Code: Traffic and Vehicles (Municipal Parking Ramp Regulations)
5. Motion to Update the Remote Attendance Policy
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment
