Ramsey City Council 7-14-2020

1. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:



1. City Council Work Session Dated 6/23/2020



2. City Council Regular Session Dated 6/23/2020



2. Approve Business Licenses



3. Approve Rental Licenses



4. Approve Revisions to the Staff Allocation in Building Inspections



5. Adopt Resolution #20-145 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of June 18, 2020 Through July 8, 2020



6. Adopt Resolution #20-139 Approving Corrections to the Plat Known as Pearson Place (Project N. 16-31a); Case of Otto Associates



7. Adopt Resolution #20-140 Appointing Election Judges for the Primary Election on August 11, 2020



8. Adopt Resolution #20-141 Authorizing Use of Anoka County Housing and Redevelopment Authority Funds for Puma Street Improvements, Improvement Project #20-04



9. Adopt Resolution #20-142 Authorizing Requests for Quotes to Relocate Sand Stockpiles on The COR Infiltration Basin Site to Municipal Plaza Park



10. Adopt Resolution #20-143 Approving Second Addendum to Lease with Youth First Community of Promise for Use of Outdoor Areas



11. Adopt Resolution #20-147 Approving Expansion of Lawful, Non-Conforming Driveway at 15710 Saint Francis Blvd NW



12. Adopt Resolution #20-148 Authorizing Bid Letting for Public Works Facility Project #20-07