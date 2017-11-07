Ramsey City Council 7-11-2017

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Consent Agenda
1. Receive Cash & Investments for Period Ending June 30, 2017
2. Approve Licenses
3. Approve Rental Licenses
4. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:
1. City Council Work Session Dated 06/27/17
2. City Council Regular Dated 06/27/17
5. Approve Amendment to Comprehensive Plan Amendment Application for Armstrong West Area
6. Adopt Resolution #17-07-175 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of June 22, 2017 Through July 6, 2017
7. Adopt Resolution #17-07-174 Declaring the City of Ramsey's Participation in the State Council on Local Results and Innovation -- Performance Measurement Program
8. Adopt Resolution #17-07-164 Granting Approval of a Revised Final Plat and Amended Development Agreement for Trott Brook Addition (Project No. 103); Case of Traprock Street to Ramsey Boulevard
10. Adopt Resolution #17-07-171 Approving an Encroachment Agreement for a Deck to be Partially Located Within a Drainage and Utility Easement at 7042 167th Crossing NW; Case of Holly and Cory Steinbach
- 5. Approve Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
1. Public Hearing: PSD LLC Business Park: Consider Establishing TIF District 16 and Approving a TIF Agreement
- 7. Council Business
1. Adopt Resolution @17-07-165 Approving a Curbside Recycling Contract with ACE Solid Waste
2.Report on Yard Waste Disposal Options
3. Adopt Resolution #17-07-176 Approving Tree Clearing and Grading Agreement for Bunker Lake Industrial Park; Case of PSD, LLC
4. Adopt Resolution #17-07-168 Ordering Feasibility Report for Improvement Project #18-00, Stanhope Terrace Street Reconstruction
5. Adopt Resolution #17-07-169 Ordering Feasibility Report for Improvement Project #18-01, North Forty Street Reconstructions
6. Adopt Resolution #17-07-170 Ordering Feasibility Report for Improvement Project #18-02, Hy-10 Ramsey Street Reconstructions
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey City Council 7-11-2017
