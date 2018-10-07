Ramsey City Council 7-10-2018

1. Receive Cash & Investments for Period Ending June 30, 2018



2. Approve the Following Meeting MInutes:



1. City Council Work Session Date 6/26/2018



2. City Council Regular Dated 6/26/2018



3. Approve Licenses



4. Adopt Resolution #18-137 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of June 21, 2018 Through July 3, 2018



5. Adopt Resolution #18-127 Appointing Election Judges for the Primary Election on August 14, 2018



6. Adopt Resolution #18-134 to Enter into Memorandum of Understanding for Anoka County Cooperative Weed Management Area Partnership



7. Adopt Resolution #18-135 Releasing the Property at 8390 Riverdale Drive NW from the Alpaca Estates 4th Addition Development Agreement; Case of Shorewood RV



8. Adopt Resolution #18-140 Extending Contract with CBRE for Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services



9. Adopt Resolution Adopt Resolution #18-141 Approving Extension to Purchase Agreement with Capstone Homes for Outlot C, Alpha Development



10. Adopt Resolution #18-142 Approving Final Versions of Agreements Affiliated with Affinity at Ramsey, Case of Inland Group



12. Report from Public Works Committee



The Public Works Committee held its Regular Meeting on June 19, 2018 and Discussed the Following Cases:



1. Consider Stop Sign Installation at Garnet Street and 169th Lane: Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee to Accept Staff Recommendation to not Install Additional Stop Signs at 169th Lane/Garnet Street Based on the Traffic Counts, Visibility, and Accident History



2. Consider Speed Study Request for Ramsey Boulevard Between Bunker Lake Boulevard and Sunwood Drive: Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee of Denial to File a Request with Anoka County to Perform a Speed Study on Ramsey Boulevard Between Bunker Lake Boulevard and Sunwood Drive



3. Consider Replacing 20+ Year Old Pergola and Park Shelter Roof at Emerald Pond Park: Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee to Recommend to City Council the Replacement of the Pergola and Roof Shelter at Emerald Pond Park as Discussed, at a Not-to-Exceed Cost of $45,000 from the Capital Maintenance Fund