Ramsey City Council 6-9-2020

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
1. Receive April 2020 Financial Reports - General Fund and Enterprise Funds
2. Receive Cash and Investments for Period Ending May 31, 2020
3. Note the Following Boards, Commissions, and Committee Meeting Minutes:
• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated March 5, 2020
• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated April 2, 2020
• Economic Development Authority Meeting Minutes Dated March 12, 2020
• Economic Development Authority Meeting Minutes Dated April 7, 2020
• Economic Development Authority Meeting Minutes Dated April 23, 2020
• Park and Recreation Commission Meeting Minutes Dated March 12, 2020
• Environmental Policy Board Meeting Minutes Dated March 16, 2020
4. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:
1. City Council Work Session Dated 5/26/2020
2. City Council Regular Session Dated 5/26/2020
5. Approve Anoka County License Center Lease Extension
6. Adopt Resolution #20-118 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of May 21, 2020 Through June 3, 2020
7. Adopt Resolution #20-100 Approving Second Amendment to Purchase Agreement for Lots 1, 2 and 3, Block 1, COR TWO; Case of RGH RAMSEY LLC
8. Adopt Resolution #20-119 Approving a Non-Traditional Animal License at 4925 179th Lane NW (Project No. 20-109); Case of Matthew and Sarah Chamberlain
9. Adopt Resolution #20-125 Authorizing Local Partnership Program Grant Application for Riverdale Drive Extension - Llama Street to Bowers Drive, Improvement Project #20-05
10. Adopt Resolution #20-117 Hiring Seasonal Public Works Maintenance Workers
- 6. Public Hearing
1. Adopt Resolution #20-119 Giving Host Approval to the Issuance of Senior Housing Revenue Bonds (Suite Living Senior Care of Ramsey Project), Series 2020
2. PUBLIC HEARING: Introduce Ordinance #20-14 Vacating Drainage and Utility Easements and Adopt Resolution #20-122 Approving Final Plat and Associate Subdivisions (Case of Capstone Homes and City of Ramsey); Project 19-149
- 7. Council Business
1. Adopt Resolution #20-10 Establishing a Public Facility Naming Policy
2. Adopt Resolution #20-121 Amending Ramsey Central Park's Name
3. Adopt Resolution #20-123 Approving Addendum to Lease with Youth First Community of Promise
4. Introduce Ordinance #20-06 Approving Zoning Amendment of Part of Subject Property from R-1 Residential (MUSA) District to R-1 Residential (Detached Villa) District (Project #20-104 Northfork Meadows); Case of AKM Farm, LLC (Paxmar)
5. Adopt Resolution #20-125 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for Variolite Street Reconstruction, improvement Project #20-01
6. Receive Request to Reconsider Greenway Terrace 2nd Addition; Case of Aeon
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey City Council 6-9-2020
