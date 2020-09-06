Ramsey City Council 6-9-2020

1. Receive April 2020 Financial Reports - General Fund and Enterprise Funds



2. Receive Cash and Investments for Period Ending May 31, 2020



3. Note the Following Boards, Commissions, and Committee Meeting Minutes:



• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated March 5, 2020



• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated April 2, 2020



• Economic Development Authority Meeting Minutes Dated March 12, 2020



• Economic Development Authority Meeting Minutes Dated April 7, 2020



• Economic Development Authority Meeting Minutes Dated April 23, 2020



• Park and Recreation Commission Meeting Minutes Dated March 12, 2020



• Environmental Policy Board Meeting Minutes Dated March 16, 2020



4. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:

>

1. City Council Work Session Dated 5/26/2020



2. City Council Regular Session Dated 5/26/2020



5. Approve Anoka County License Center Lease Extension



6. Adopt Resolution #20-118 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of May 21, 2020 Through June 3, 2020



7. Adopt Resolution #20-100 Approving Second Amendment to Purchase Agreement for Lots 1, 2 and 3, Block 1, COR TWO; Case of RGH RAMSEY LLC



8. Adopt Resolution #20-119 Approving a Non-Traditional Animal License at 4925 179th Lane NW (Project No. 20-109); Case of Matthew and Sarah Chamberlain



9. Adopt Resolution #20-125 Authorizing Local Partnership Program Grant Application for Riverdale Drive Extension - Llama Street to Bowers Drive, Improvement Project #20-05



10. Adopt Resolution #20-117 Hiring Seasonal Public Works Maintenance Workers