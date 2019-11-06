Ramsey City Council 6-25-2019

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
1. Presentation from Anoka County Recycling and Resource Solutions for Ramsey Achieving its 2018 Recycling Goal
2. Presentation / Update on Police Department Activities by Chief Jeff Katers
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Consent Agenda
1. Receive May 2019 Financial Reports - General Fund and Enterprise Funds
2. Note the Following Boards and Commissions Meeting Minutes:
• Planning Commission Work Session Meeting Minutes Dated April 4, 2019
• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated April 4, 2019
• Economic Development Authority Meeting Minutes Dated May 9, 2019
• Park and Recreation Meeting Minutes Dated May 9, 2019
• Environmental Policy Board Meeting Minutes Dated May 20, 2019
3. Review Suspension of Therapeutic Massage Establishment License
4. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:
1. City Council Work Session Dated 6/11/2019
2. City Council Regular Session Dated 6/11/2019
5. Approve Licenses
6. Approve Amending the Council Meetings Scheduled for Tuesday, August 6, 2019
7. Approve Updated JPA with the Anoka-Hennepin Narcotics and Violent Crimes Task Force
8. Approve Request to Declare Surplus Property
9. Adopt Resolution #19-145 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of June 6, 2019 Through June 19, 2019
10. Adopt Resolution 19-126 Approving a Home Occupation Permit for a Yoga Studio at 14941 Juniper Ridge Drive NW (Project No. 19-115); Case of Wendy Gutknecht
11. Adopt Resolution #19-132 Approving Conditional Use Permit to Operate a Preschool at 6013 167th Ave NW (Project No. 19-117); Case of Valerie Phillips
12. Adopt Resolution #19-139 Approving Final Plat, Site Plan, and Development Agreement for Anderson Dahlen (Project #19-109): Case of Anderson Dahlen
13. Adopt Resolution #19-142 Approving Joint Powers Agreement for the Signalization of Nowthen Boulevard/CSAH 5 at 170th Avenue NW
14. Adopt Resolution #19-146 Acknowledging Update on Code Enforcement Case at 14760 Bowers Drive NW and Granting Extension to Required Dwelling Repairs (Case of Sandra Dickson)
15. Adopt Resolution #19-147 Approving Metes and Bounds Subdivision for COR Infiltration Pond
16. Adopt Resolution #19-148 Declaring Participation in State Performance Measurement Program
17. Adopt Resolution #19-149 Approving Amendment No. 1 to Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnerships Program Cooperation Agreement
18. Adopt Resolution #19-141 to Hire a Part-Time Community Service Officer Back-Filling a Vacant Position
- 5. Approve Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
1. PUBLIC HEARING: Adopt Resolution #19-122 Related to Site Plan Approval for M&G Trailer at 9349 Highway 10 NW (Project No. 19-116); Case of Stone Construction Inc
2. PUBLIC HEARING: Adopt Resolution #19-143 Establishing TIF District 17 and Resolution #19-144 Approving a TIF Agreement and Approving a Business Subsidy Request, Case of SLP EX, LLC and AMP EX, LLC (Delta ModTech)
- 7. Council Business
1. Adopt Resolution 19-138 Approving Final Plat and Site Plan for Delta ModTech (Project #19-108); Case of Delta ModTech
7.1A Review Suspension of Therapeutic Massage Establishment License
2. Adopt Resolution #19-098 and Introduce Ordinance #19-10 Approving Preliminary Plat and Actions Related to River Walk Village (Case of Village Bank)
3. Concept Plan Submittal to Metropolitan Council-Public Realm Improvements in The COR
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey City Council 6-25-2019
