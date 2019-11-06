Ramsey City Council 6-25-2019

1. Receive May 2019 Financial Reports - General Fund and Enterprise Funds



2. Note the Following Boards and Commissions Meeting Minutes:



• Planning Commission Work Session Meeting Minutes Dated April 4, 2019



• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated April 4, 2019



• Economic Development Authority Meeting Minutes Dated May 9, 2019



• Park and Recreation Meeting Minutes Dated May 9, 2019



• Environmental Policy Board Meeting Minutes Dated May 20, 2019



3. Review Suspension of Therapeutic Massage Establishment License



4. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:



1. City Council Work Session Dated 6/11/2019



2. City Council Regular Session Dated 6/11/2019



5. Approve Licenses



6. Approve Amending the Council Meetings Scheduled for Tuesday, August 6, 2019



7. Approve Updated JPA with the Anoka-Hennepin Narcotics and Violent Crimes Task Force



8. Approve Request to Declare Surplus Property



9. Adopt Resolution #19-145 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of June 6, 2019 Through June 19, 2019



10. Adopt Resolution 19-126 Approving a Home Occupation Permit for a Yoga Studio at 14941 Juniper Ridge Drive NW (Project No. 19-115); Case of Wendy Gutknecht



11. Adopt Resolution #19-132 Approving Conditional Use Permit to Operate a Preschool at 6013 167th Ave NW (Project No. 19-117); Case of Valerie Phillips



12. Adopt Resolution #19-139 Approving Final Plat, Site Plan, and Development Agreement for Anderson Dahlen (Project #19-109): Case of Anderson Dahlen



13. Adopt Resolution #19-142 Approving Joint Powers Agreement for the Signalization of Nowthen Boulevard/CSAH 5 at 170th Avenue NW



14. Adopt Resolution #19-146 Acknowledging Update on Code Enforcement Case at 14760 Bowers Drive NW and Granting Extension to Required Dwelling Repairs (Case of Sandra Dickson)



15. Adopt Resolution #19-147 Approving Metes and Bounds Subdivision for COR Infiltration Pond



16. Adopt Resolution #19-148 Declaring Participation in State Performance Measurement Program



17. Adopt Resolution #19-149 Approving Amendment No. 1 to Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnerships Program Cooperation Agreement



18. Adopt Resolution #19-141 to Hire a Part-Time Community Service Officer Back-Filling a Vacant Position