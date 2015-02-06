Ramsey City Council 6-23-2020

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
1. Presentation of the 2019 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report by the City's Audition Firm of Malloy, Montague, Karnowski, Radosevich & Company (MMKR) - Aaron Nielsen, Principal with the Firm, will be Presenting
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
1. Receive 2019 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR)
2. Receive May 2020 Financial Reports - General Fund and Enterprise Funds
3. Note the Following Boards, Commissions, and Committee Meeting Minutes:
• Public Works Committee Meeting Minutes Dated March 16, 2020
•Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated May 7, 2020
• Economic Development Authority Meeting Minutes Dated May 14, 2020
• Environmental Policy Board Meeting Minutes Dated May 20, 2020
• Park and Recreation Commission Meeting Minutes Dated May 21, 2020
4. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:
1. City Council Work Session Dated 6/9/2020
2. City Council Regular Session Dated 6/9/2020
5. Approve the City of Ramsey Employee COVID-19 Prepardness Plan
6. Approve Business License
7. Approve Liquor License Renewals
8. Approve Rental Licenses
9. Adopt Resolution #20-126 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of June 4, 2020 Through June 17, 2020
10. Adopt Resolution #20-101 Granting an Amended Conditional Use Permit for the Property Located at 6750 Highway 10 NW (Project No 20-108); Case of 22 Properties LLC
11. Adopt Resolution #20-127 Approving Accessory Building Agreement at 15820 Saint Andrews Lane NW; Case of John and Amy Wisniewski
12. Adopt Resolution #20-128 Denying a Massage Establishment and Massage Therapy License
13. Adopt Resolution #20-129 Extension of COVID-9 Assistance Plan Phase 1
14. Adopt Resolution #20-131 Approving an Easement Encroachment Agreement with Delta ModTech for Installation and Maintenance of Signage in a Drainage and Utility Easement at 8445 Bunker Lake Boulevard NW (Project No. 19-108); Case of Delta ModTech
15. Adopt Resolution #19-135 Approving Temporary Contracted Inspection Assistance with Rum River Construction Consultants
16. Adopt Resolution #20-137 Approving an Easement Encroachment Agreement with Armstrong West Retail Mall, LLC for Installation and Maintenance of a Sign in a Drainage and Utility Easement at 8019 146th Ave NW (Project No. 19-111); Case of PSD, LLC dba Armstrong West Retail Mall, LLC
17. Adopt Resolution #19-148 Declaring Participation in State Performance Measurement Program
18. Adopt Resolution #20-132 Hiring Seasonal Public Works Maintenance Workers
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7. Council Business
1. Motion Calling for a Public Hearing on the Proposed Franchise Fee Ordinances
2. Discuss Potential City Code Changes to Liquor Licenses and Tobacco Licenses
3. Consider Off-Sale Liquor License at 13939 Saint Francis Blvd NW; Case of Cloud X Vapes
4. Adopt Ordinance #20-14 Vacating Right of Way and Drainage and Utility Easements (Case of Capstone Homes and City of Ramsey); Project 19-149
5. Adopt Resolution #20-130 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for Puma Street Improvements, Improvement Project #20-04
6. Adopt Ordinance #20-06 Approving Zoning Amendment of Part of Subject Property from R-1 Residential (MUSA) District to R-1 Residential (Detached Villa). Case of Northfork Meadows
7. Adopt Resolution #20-115 Approving Cobblestone Hotel and Cobblestone Addition (Case of Cobblestone Hotel)
8. Adopt Resolution #20-114 Approving Preliminary Plat for Hampton Homes (Project #19-140): Case of Platinum Land LLC
9. Adopt Resolution #20-136 Approving Planning Framework for Highway 10 South Planning Area - Riverstone South
10. Adopt Resolution #20-134 Accepting Resignation of the Ward 1 Council Member, Declaring a Vacancy in the Office of Council Member Ward 1 and Calling for a Special Election to Fill the Vacancy
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey City Council 6-23-2020
Loading the player...