Ramsey City Council 6-23-2020

1. Receive 2019 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR)



2. Receive May 2020 Financial Reports - General Fund and Enterprise Funds



3. Note the Following Boards, Commissions, and Committee Meeting Minutes:



• Public Works Committee Meeting Minutes Dated March 16, 2020



•Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated May 7, 2020



• Economic Development Authority Meeting Minutes Dated May 14, 2020



• Environmental Policy Board Meeting Minutes Dated May 20, 2020



• Park and Recreation Commission Meeting Minutes Dated May 21, 2020



4. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:



1. City Council Work Session Dated 6/9/2020



2. City Council Regular Session Dated 6/9/2020



5. Approve the City of Ramsey Employee COVID-19 Prepardness Plan



6. Approve Business License



7. Approve Liquor License Renewals



8. Approve Rental Licenses



9. Adopt Resolution #20-126 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of June 4, 2020 Through June 17, 2020



10. Adopt Resolution #20-101 Granting an Amended Conditional Use Permit for the Property Located at 6750 Highway 10 NW (Project No 20-108); Case of 22 Properties LLC



11. Adopt Resolution #20-127 Approving Accessory Building Agreement at 15820 Saint Andrews Lane NW; Case of John and Amy Wisniewski



12. Adopt Resolution #20-128 Denying a Massage Establishment and Massage Therapy License



13. Adopt Resolution #20-129 Extension of COVID-9 Assistance Plan Phase 1



14. Adopt Resolution #20-131 Approving an Easement Encroachment Agreement with Delta ModTech for Installation and Maintenance of Signage in a Drainage and Utility Easement at 8445 Bunker Lake Boulevard NW (Project No. 19-108); Case of Delta ModTech



15. Adopt Resolution #19-135 Approving Temporary Contracted Inspection Assistance with Rum River Construction Consultants



16. Adopt Resolution #20-137 Approving an Easement Encroachment Agreement with Armstrong West Retail Mall, LLC for Installation and Maintenance of a Sign in a Drainage and Utility Easement at 8019 146th Ave NW (Project No. 19-111); Case of PSD, LLC dba Armstrong West Retail Mall, LLC



17. Adopt Resolution #19-148 Declaring Participation in State Performance Measurement Program



18. Adopt Resolution #20-132 Hiring Seasonal Public Works Maintenance Workers