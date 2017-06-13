Ramsey City Council 6-13-2017

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
1. Recognition of Heart Safe Ramsey Volunteers for Achieving Goal of 1400 Residents Trained in CPR & AED Use
2. Presentation of the 2016 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report by the City's Auditing Firm of Malloy, Montague, Karnowski, Radosevich & Company (MMKR) - Aaron Nielsen, Principal with Firm will be Presenting
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Consent Agenda
1. Receive 2016 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR)
2. Receive Cash and Investments for Period Ending May 31, 2017
3. Approve Licenses
4. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes
1. City Council Work Session Dated 05/23/17
2. City Council Regular Dated 05/23/17
5. Approve Development Agreement for Regency Commons (Project #108); Case of National Self Storage
6. Approve Off-Sale Intoxicating Liquor, Off-Sale 3.2% Liquor, On-Sale Intoxicating Liquor, Beer, Liquor Sales, and Optional 2:00 am Closing
7. Approve Rental Licenses
8. Approve Aeon Purchase Agreement: Multiple Actions
9. Adopt Resolution #17-06-135 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of May 18, 2017 Through June 7, 2017
10. Adopt Resolution #17-06-136 to Hire Seasonal Public Works Maintenance Workers
11. Adopt Resolution #17-06-141 International Code Council (ICC) Nonexclusive License Agreement
12. Adopt Resolution 17-06-143 to Approve Participation in the Public Employees Retirement Association Phased Retirement Option
13. Report from Public Works Committee Dated May 16, 2017
1. Review Pedestrian Safety Concerns at Variolite Street and 161st Avenue: Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee that City Staff Request that the Police Department use the Speed Trailer at the Variolite Street/161st Avenue NW Intersection Periodically to Help Reduce Traffic Speeds, and to Consider and Amendment to the Capital Improvement Plan Regarding Lowering the Grade at the Variolite Street/161st Avenue NW Intersection to Improve the Sight line to the North
2. Parking Concern Near Rhinestone Street and Ramsey Parkway: Ratify the Recommendation of Public Works Committee to Recommend that the Yellow Curb Markings be Extended, as Needed, to Ensure Uniform "No Parking" Restrictions on all Legs of the Intersection at Rhinestone Street/Ramsey Parkway
3. Consider Recommending City Council Approval of Plans and Specifications for Improvement Project #17-03, 2017 Crackseal and Sealcoat Improvements: Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee to Recommend that the City Council Approve Plans and Specifications for Project 17-03 - 2017 Crackseal and Sealcoat Program, and to Recommend that the Following Related items be Funded Through the 2017 Street Maintenance Contract Under the Streets Department Budget: Analyze Pavement Sections Using Ground Penetrating Radar - $35,000; Spray Patching Machine Rental - $35,000
- 5. Approve Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7. Council Business
1. Consider Adoption of Resolution #17-06-127 Approving Preliminary Plat for COR Stonebrook Academy (Project #17-101); Case of Michael And Kristen Johnson
2. Adopt Resolution Approving Final Plat of Covenant Meadows and Rezoning of the Subject Property (Project #17-102); Case of Eric Thomsen
1. Adopt Ordinance #17-05 Approving Zoning Amendment to Planned Unit Development (PUD)
2. Adopt Resolution #17-06-138 Approving Final Plat
3. Consider Approvals for a Building Expansion at 17301 Nowthen Blvd NW (Project #17-03); Case of Trott Brook Hall
1. Conditional Use Permit
2. Site Plan
3. Minor Plat
4. Development Agreement
4. Adopt Resolution #17-06-126 Approving Conditional use Permit and Site Plan for Danner's Cabinet Shop, Inc. on the Property Located at 16735 Quicksilver St Nw (Project No. 16-37): Case of Danner's Cabinet Shop, Inc.
5. Consider Approvals Related to Homestead Road Addition (Project #16-32); Case of CTW Group
1. Final Plat
2. Development Agreement
3. Rain Garden Maintenance Agreement
- 6. Consider Actions for Riverstone Addition Located Near Bunker Lake Boulevard and Puma Street; Case of Capstone Homes (Project No. 17-106)
1. Introduce Ordinance #17-06 Approving Zoning Amendment to Planned Unit Development (PUD)
2. Adopt Resolution #17-06-144 Declaring Environmental Impact Statement not Needed and Approving Preliminary Plat
7. Adopt Resolution #17-06-139 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for Improvement Project #17-00, Sunwood Drive Reconstruction
8. Adopt Resolution #17-06-140 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for Improvement Project #17-01, Alpine Drive Reconstruction
9. Maple Investments LLC (dba Sharp & Associates) Purchase Agreement [Portions of this Case May be Closed to the Public]
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment

