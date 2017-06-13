Ramsey City Council 6-13-2017

1. Receive 2016 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR)



2. Receive Cash and Investments for Period Ending May 31, 2017



3. Approve Licenses



4. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes



1. City Council Work Session Dated 05/23/17



2. City Council Regular Dated 05/23/17



5. Approve Development Agreement for Regency Commons (Project #108); Case of National Self Storage



6. Approve Off-Sale Intoxicating Liquor, Off-Sale 3.2% Liquor, On-Sale Intoxicating Liquor, Beer, Liquor Sales, and Optional 2:00 am Closing



7. Approve Rental Licenses



8. Approve Aeon Purchase Agreement: Multiple Actions



9. Adopt Resolution #17-06-135 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of May 18, 2017 Through June 7, 2017



10. Adopt Resolution #17-06-136 to Hire Seasonal Public Works Maintenance Workers



11. Adopt Resolution #17-06-141 International Code Council (ICC) Nonexclusive License Agreement



12. Adopt Resolution 17-06-143 to Approve Participation in the Public Employees Retirement Association Phased Retirement Option



13. Report from Public Works Committee Dated May 16, 2017



1. Review Pedestrian Safety Concerns at Variolite Street and 161st Avenue: Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee that City Staff Request that the Police Department use the Speed Trailer at the Variolite Street/161st Avenue NW Intersection Periodically to Help Reduce Traffic Speeds, and to Consider and Amendment to the Capital Improvement Plan Regarding Lowering the Grade at the Variolite Street/161st Avenue NW Intersection to Improve the Sight line to the North



2. Parking Concern Near Rhinestone Street and Ramsey Parkway: Ratify the Recommendation of Public Works Committee to Recommend that the Yellow Curb Markings be Extended, as Needed, to Ensure Uniform "No Parking" Restrictions on all Legs of the Intersection at Rhinestone Street/Ramsey Parkway



3. Consider Recommending City Council Approval of Plans and Specifications for Improvement Project #17-03, 2017 Crackseal and Sealcoat Improvements: Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee to Recommend that the City Council Approve Plans and Specifications for Project 17-03 - 2017 Crackseal and Sealcoat Program, and to Recommend that the Following Related items be Funded Through the 2017 Street Maintenance Contract Under the Streets Department Budget: Analyze Pavement Sections Using Ground Penetrating Radar - $35,000; Spray Patching Machine Rental - $35,000