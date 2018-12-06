Ramsey City Council 6-12-2018

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
1. Presentation: Board and Commission Member Oath of Office
2. Presentation of the 2017 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report by the City's Auditing Firm of Malloy, Montague, Karnowski, Radosevich & Company (MMKR) - Aaron NIelsen, Principal with the Firm, will be Presenting
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Consent Agenda
1. Receive 2017 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR)
2. Receive Cash and Investments for Period Ending May 31, 2018
3. Note the Following Boards and Commissions Meeting Minutes:
• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated April 5, 2018
• Economic Development Authority Meeting Minutes Dated April 12, 2018
• Environmental Policy Board Meeting Minutes Dated April 16, 2018
4. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:
1. City Council Work Session Dated 5/22/2018
2. City Council Regular Dated 5/22/2018
3. City Council Joint Work Session Dated 5/22/2018
5. Approve Licenses
6. Approve Liquor License Renewals
7. Approve Acknowledgement of Receptivity of Livable Communities Funding from Metropolitan Council; Case of Aeon
8. Affinity at Ramsey: Multiple Actions
9. Adopt Resolution #18-109 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of May 17, 2018 Through June 6, 2018
10. Adopt Resolution #18-113 Approving Change Order #1 for 2018 Street Overlay Improvements, Improvement Project #18-03
11. Adopt Resolution #18-105 Approving a Development Agreement for Rum River Prairie (Project #17-149)
12. Adopt Resolution #18-108 Approving Development Agreement for Affinity at Ramsey; Case of Inland Group
13. Adopt Resolution #18-107 Hiring a Communications and Events Coordinator Filling the Vacant Position
14. Adopt Resolution #18-110 to Hire a Public Works Seasonal Worker and Temporary Interns
- 5. Approve Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7. Council Business
1. Adopt Resolution #18-112 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for Bunker Lake Boulevard and Puma Street Pavement Improvements, Improvement Project #18-05
2. Adopt Ordinance #18-09 Amending Conditional Uses in the H-1 Highway 10 Business District (Project No. 18-113); Case of Baker White
3. Respond to Request to Eliminate Street Lights in The COR Three North Commons, Case of Purmort Homes
4. Adopt Resolution #18-111 Accepting Bids and Approving Joint Powers Agreement for Sunwood Drive and Armstrong Boulevard Flashing Yellow Arrow Improvements, Improvement Project #17-08
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey City Council 6-12-2018
