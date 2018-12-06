Ramsey City Council 6-12-2018

1. Receive 2017 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR)



2. Receive Cash and Investments for Period Ending May 31, 2018



3. Note the Following Boards and Commissions Meeting Minutes:



• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated April 5, 2018



• Economic Development Authority Meeting Minutes Dated April 12, 2018



• Environmental Policy Board Meeting Minutes Dated April 16, 2018



4. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:



1. City Council Work Session Dated 5/22/2018



2. City Council Regular Dated 5/22/2018



3. City Council Joint Work Session Dated 5/22/2018



5. Approve Licenses



6. Approve Liquor License Renewals



7. Approve Acknowledgement of Receptivity of Livable Communities Funding from Metropolitan Council; Case of Aeon



8. Affinity at Ramsey: Multiple Actions



9. Adopt Resolution #18-109 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of May 17, 2018 Through June 6, 2018



10. Adopt Resolution #18-113 Approving Change Order #1 for 2018 Street Overlay Improvements, Improvement Project #18-03



11. Adopt Resolution #18-105 Approving a Development Agreement for Rum River Prairie (Project #17-149)



12. Adopt Resolution #18-108 Approving Development Agreement for Affinity at Ramsey; Case of Inland Group



13. Adopt Resolution #18-107 Hiring a Communications and Events Coordinator Filling the Vacant Position



14. Adopt Resolution #18-110 to Hire a Public Works Seasonal Worker and Temporary Interns