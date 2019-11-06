Ramsey City Council 6-11-2019

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
1. Presentation of the 2018 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report by the City's Auditing Firm of Malloy, Montague, Karnowski, Radosevich & Company (MMKR) - Aaron Nielsen, Principal with the Firm, will be Presenting
2. Purple Lights Initiative Presentation
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Consent Agenda
1. Receive Cash and Investments for Period Ending May 31, 2019
Receive 2018 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR)
3. Note the Following Boards and Commissions Meeting Minutes:
• Park and Recreation Meeting Minutes Dated April 11, 2019
• Environmental Policy Board Meeting Minutes Dated April 15, 2019
4. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:
1. City Council Special Session Dated 5/7/2019
2. City Council Work Session Dated 5/28/2019
3. City Council Regular Session Dated 5/28/2019
5. Approve Licenses
6. Approve Liquor License Renewals
7. Adopt Resolution #19-133 Hiring Seasonal Public Works Maintenance Workers
8. Adopt Resolution #19-134 to Hire a Streets Maintenance Worker Backfilling a Vacant Position
9. Adopt Resolution #19-136 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of May 23, 2019 Through June 5, 2019
10. Adopt Resolution #19-137 Appointing Councilmember Nadine Heinrich to the Highway 10 Committee
11. Report from Public Works Committee
The Public Works Committee Held its Regular Meeting on May 21, 2019 and Discussed the Following Cases:
1. Consider Recommendation to City Council to Suspend Annual Sealcoating Program: Motion to Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee to Recommend that the City Council Suspend the City's Annual Sealcoating Program for One Year to Allow for Further Observation of Previously Sealcoated City Streets, and to Research the Practices and Findings of Other Cities
2. Request Authorization to Participate in the MnWARN Mutual Aid Agreement: Motion to Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee to Recommend that the City Council Direct Staff to Enter into a Joint Powers Agreement with the MnWARN Emergency Response Program
3. Discuss 6401 Highway 10 - Dranage Issues/Pavement Discussion: Motion for City Council to Ratify the Consensus of the Public Works Committee that this item Should be Treated as Maintenance so that it can Move Forward as Soon as Possible
Committee/Staff Input
Future Topics
- 5. Approve Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7. Council Business
1. Adopt Resolution #19-085 Authorization Submission of the Citys 2040 Comprehensive Plan to the Metropolitan Council
2. Adopt Resolution #19-135 Approving Plans and Specifications and Authorizing Advertisements for Bids for 2019 Crack Sealing Improvements, Improvement Project #19-00
3. Adopt Resolution #19-132 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for Improvement Project #18-09, COR Infiltration Basin Improvements
4. Reschedule Monday, August 13 City Council Meeting to Tuesday, August 6, 2019
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
1. Receive Update on Ramsey Gateway (Highway 10 Plan) Open House
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey City Council 6-11-2019
