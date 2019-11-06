Ramsey City Council 6-11-2019

1. Receive Cash and Investments for Period Ending May 31, 2019



Receive 2018 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR)



3. Note the Following Boards and Commissions Meeting Minutes:



• Park and Recreation Meeting Minutes Dated April 11, 2019



• Environmental Policy Board Meeting Minutes Dated April 15, 2019



4. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:



1. City Council Special Session Dated 5/7/2019



2. City Council Work Session Dated 5/28/2019



3. City Council Regular Session Dated 5/28/2019



5. Approve Licenses



6. Approve Liquor License Renewals



7. Adopt Resolution #19-133 Hiring Seasonal Public Works Maintenance Workers



8. Adopt Resolution #19-134 to Hire a Streets Maintenance Worker Backfilling a Vacant Position



9. Adopt Resolution #19-136 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of May 23, 2019 Through June 5, 2019



10. Adopt Resolution #19-137 Appointing Councilmember Nadine Heinrich to the Highway 10 Committee



11. Report from Public Works Committee



The Public Works Committee Held its Regular Meeting on May 21, 2019 and Discussed the Following Cases:



1. Consider Recommendation to City Council to Suspend Annual Sealcoating Program: Motion to Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee to Recommend that the City Council Suspend the City's Annual Sealcoating Program for One Year to Allow for Further Observation of Previously Sealcoated City Streets, and to Research the Practices and Findings of Other Cities



2. Request Authorization to Participate in the MnWARN Mutual Aid Agreement: Motion to Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee to Recommend that the City Council Direct Staff to Enter into a Joint Powers Agreement with the MnWARN Emergency Response Program



3. Discuss 6401 Highway 10 - Dranage Issues/Pavement Discussion: Motion for City Council to Ratify the Consensus of the Public Works Committee that this item Should be Treated as Maintenance so that it can Move Forward as Soon as Possible



Committee/Staff Input



Future Topics