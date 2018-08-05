Ramsey City Council 5-8-2018

1. Receive Cash and Investments for Period Ending April 30, 2018



2. Note the Following Boards and Commissions Meeting Minutes:



• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated March 1, 2018



• Economic Development Authority Meeting Minutes Dated March 8, 2018



• Park and Recreation Meeting Minutes Dated March 8, 2018



• Environmental Policy Board Meeting Minutes Dated March 19, 2018



3. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:



1. City Council Canvassing Board Dated 4/18/2018



2. City Council Work Session Dated 4/24/2018



3. City Council Regular Dated 4/24/2018



4. Approve Licenses



5. Approve Rental Licenses



6. Adopt Resolution #18-094 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of April 19, 2018 and May 2, 2018



7. Adopt Resolution #18-095 Accepting Resignation of Mayor, Declaring a Vacancy in the Office of Mayor and Calling for a Special Election to Fill the Vacancy AND Adopt Resolution #18-096 Declaring a Vacancy in the Office of Councilmember Ward 4, Due to Special Election of April 24, 2018, and Calling for a Special Election to Fill the Vacancy



8. Adopt Resolution #18-093 Hiring Seasonal Public Works Maintenance Workers



9. Report from Public Works Committee



The Public Works Committee Held its Regular Meeting on April 18, 2018 and Discussed the Following Cases:



1. Consider Using Soil from COR Infiltration Basin Project as Fill in Other Areas of the COR: Motion to Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee to Recommend that the City Council Orders Amending the Plans for The COR Infiltration Basin Improvements, Improvement Project #18-09, to Include Placing the Excess Fill in a Controlled Manner on Selected Sites in the COR



2. Consider Recommendation to City Council Authorizing Speed Study on Bunker Lake Boulevard: Motion to Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee to Recommend City Council Authorization to Request a Speed Study on Bunker Lake Boulevard/CSAH 116 Between Armstrong Boulevard/CASH 83 and Sunfish Lake Boulevard/CSAH 57