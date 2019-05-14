Ramsey City Council 5-28-2019

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
1. Proclamation Declaring May as Building Safety Month
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Consent Agenda
1. Receive April 2019 Financial Reports - General Fund and Enterprise Funds
2. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:
1. City Council Work Session Dated 5/14/2019
2. City Council Regular Session Dated 5/14/2019
3. Approve Licenses
4. Adopt Resolution #19-124 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing During the Period of May 9, 2019 Through May 22, 2019
5. Adopt Resolution #19-108 Authorizing Final Payment to North Valley, Inc. for Improvement Project 18-07, Sunfish Lake Park Parking Lot Improvements
6. Adopt Resolution #19-119 Authorizing Final Payment to Kuechle Underground, Inc. for Improvement Project 18-14, Riverdale Dr. Trunk Utility Improvement
7. Adopt Resolution #19-120 Approving Final Plat and Development Agreement for Riverstone 3rd Addition as Well as Granting a One Year Extension for the Riverstone Preliminary Plat (Project #19-103): Case of Capstone Homes
8. Adopt Resolution #19-121 Approving Code Enforcement Action Plan for 17646 St Francis Blvd NW
9. Adopt Resolution #19-127 Approving Premise Permit for Anoka Ramsey Athletic Association for Lawful Gambling at The Kitchen Table
10. Adopt Resolution #19-130 Approving a Change of Work Assignments of an Administrative Assistant from Engineering and Community Development to Full-Time Engineering
11. Adopt Resolution #19-129 to Rescind a Previous Motion and Approve a Revised Settlement Agreement
12. Adopt Resolution #19-096 Establishing the Code Enforcement Action Plan for 15415 St Francis Blvd NW (Case of Kens Repair and Sales)
- 5. Approve Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7. Council Business
1. Adopt Resolution #19-121 Approving Code Enforcement Action Plan for 17646 St Francis Blvd NW
2. Adopt Resolution #19-096 Establishing the Code Enforcement Action Plan for 15415 St Francis Blvd NW (Case of Kens Repair and Sales)
3. Consider Second Amendment to Purchase Agreement for Greenway Terrace 2; Case of AEON Ramsey 2 LLC (Portions May be Closed to the Public)
4. Adopt Resolution #19-131 Acknowledging Receptivity to Livable Communities Funding for Greenway Terrace 2nd Addition; Case of Aeon
5. Adopt Resolution #19-125 Authorizing BUILD Grant Application for Highway 10 Ramsey Gateway Improvements
6. Adopt City Strategic Plan
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey City Council 5-28-2019
