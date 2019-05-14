Ramsey City Council 5-28-2019

1. Receive April 2019 Financial Reports - General Fund and Enterprise Funds



2. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:



1. City Council Work Session Dated 5/14/2019



2. City Council Regular Session Dated 5/14/2019



3. Approve Licenses



4. Adopt Resolution #19-124 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing During the Period of May 9, 2019 Through May 22, 2019



5. Adopt Resolution #19-108 Authorizing Final Payment to North Valley, Inc. for Improvement Project 18-07, Sunfish Lake Park Parking Lot Improvements



6. Adopt Resolution #19-119 Authorizing Final Payment to Kuechle Underground, Inc. for Improvement Project 18-14, Riverdale Dr. Trunk Utility Improvement



7. Adopt Resolution #19-120 Approving Final Plat and Development Agreement for Riverstone 3rd Addition as Well as Granting a One Year Extension for the Riverstone Preliminary Plat (Project #19-103): Case of Capstone Homes



8. Adopt Resolution #19-121 Approving Code Enforcement Action Plan for 17646 St Francis Blvd NW



9. Adopt Resolution #19-127 Approving Premise Permit for Anoka Ramsey Athletic Association for Lawful Gambling at The Kitchen Table



10. Adopt Resolution #19-130 Approving a Change of Work Assignments of an Administrative Assistant from Engineering and Community Development to Full-Time Engineering



11. Adopt Resolution #19-129 to Rescind a Previous Motion and Approve a Revised Settlement Agreement



12. Adopt Resolution #19-096 Establishing the Code Enforcement Action Plan for 15415 St Francis Blvd NW (Case of Kens Repair and Sales)