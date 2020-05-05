Ramsey City Council 5-26-2020

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
1. Recognition and Sincere Appreciation for Ramsey Elementary School Student Council
2. Message from the Mayor Regarding COVID-19
3. Review of 2019-2020 Winter Maintenance Activities
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
1. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:
1. City Council Special Work Session Dated 5/5/2020
2. City Council Work Session Dated 5/12/2020
3. City Council Regular Session Dated 5/12/2020
2. Approve Grading Agreement for Outlot B, Bunker Lake Industrial Park; Case of PSD, LLC
3. Approve Additional Design Services Fee Request for Ramsey Public Works Facility
4. Adopt Resolution #20-102 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of May 7, 2020 Through May 20, 2020
5. Adopt Resolution #20-098 Finalizing Implementation of COVID-19 Assistance Plan Phase 1
6. Adopt Resolution #20-099 Approving First Amendment to Purchase Agreement with Gigi's Salon and Spa, Inc.
7. Adopt Resolution #20-103 Approving 2018-2022 Master Partnership Contract with the Minnesota Department of Transportation
8. Adopt Resolution #20-104 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for Hedgehog Street Drainage Improvements, Improvement Project #19-10
9. Adopt Resolution #20-105 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for 2020 Crack Sealing Improvements, Improvement Project #20-00
10. Adopt Resolution #20-107 Authorizing Alternate Bid B for Variolite Street Reconstruction, Improvement Project #20-01
11. Adopt Resolution #20-110 Confirming Extent of Lawful Nonconforming Rights at 14700 Armstrong Blvd NW
12. Adopt Resolution #20-111 Approving Architectural Design of Horse Shelter Proposed at 14401 Armstrong Blvd NW; Case of Kristen Joly
13. Adopt Resolution #20-112 Hiring an Engineering Intern
- 6. Public Hearing
1. Public Hearing: Approve Off-Sale Liquor License for CLOUD X VAPES
- 7. Council Business
1. Adopt Resolution #20-113 Terminating the Declaration of Emergency for the City of Ramsey, Minnesota, Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) and Supporting the Safe Reopening of Minnesota Business
2. Approve Contract for the Replacement Purchase of a 1999 Custom Fire Engine with a 2021 Rosenbauer Engine
3. Consider Multiple Actions Related to Trott Brook North Project (Project No. 20-103); Case of The Excelsior Group
• Introduce Ordinance #20-07 Approving Zoning Amendment from R-1 Residential (MUSA) district to R-1 Residential (Detached Villa) District and R-2 Residential (Detached Villa) District
• Review Sketch Plan
• Adopt Resolution #20-075 Approving Amended and Restated Development Agreement for Previous Lot Split
4. Consider Actions Related to Hunt Property Development Proposal (Project No. 20-105); Case of Platinum Land, LLC
• Introduce Ordinance #20-08 Rezoning Hunt Property from R-1 Residential (MUSA) District to R-1 Residential (Detached Villa) District and R-2 Residential (Detached Villa) District
• Review Sketch Plan (Major Subdivision)
5. Adopt Resolution #20-106 Approving Plans and Specifications and Authorizing Advertisements for Bids for Puma Street Improvements, Improvement Project #20-04
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey City Council 5-26-2020
Loading the player...