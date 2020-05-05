Ramsey City Council 5-26-2020

1. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:



1. City Council Special Work Session Dated 5/5/2020



2. City Council Work Session Dated 5/12/2020



3. City Council Regular Session Dated 5/12/2020



2. Approve Grading Agreement for Outlot B, Bunker Lake Industrial Park; Case of PSD, LLC



3. Approve Additional Design Services Fee Request for Ramsey Public Works Facility



4. Adopt Resolution #20-102 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of May 7, 2020 Through May 20, 2020



5. Adopt Resolution #20-098 Finalizing Implementation of COVID-19 Assistance Plan Phase 1



6. Adopt Resolution #20-099 Approving First Amendment to Purchase Agreement with Gigi's Salon and Spa, Inc.



7. Adopt Resolution #20-103 Approving 2018-2022 Master Partnership Contract with the Minnesota Department of Transportation



8. Adopt Resolution #20-104 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for Hedgehog Street Drainage Improvements, Improvement Project #19-10



9. Adopt Resolution #20-105 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for 2020 Crack Sealing Improvements, Improvement Project #20-00



10. Adopt Resolution #20-107 Authorizing Alternate Bid B for Variolite Street Reconstruction, Improvement Project #20-01



11. Adopt Resolution #20-110 Confirming Extent of Lawful Nonconforming Rights at 14700 Armstrong Blvd NW



12. Adopt Resolution #20-111 Approving Architectural Design of Horse Shelter Proposed at 14401 Armstrong Blvd NW; Case of Kristen Joly



13. Adopt Resolution #20-112 Hiring an Engineering Intern