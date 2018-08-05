Ramsey City Council 5-22-2018

1. Receive April 2018 Financial Reports - General Fund and Enterprise Funds



2. Rceive and Accept Petition for Stop Sign Request for Intersection of 169th Lane and Garnet St



3. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:



1. City Council Work Session Dated 5/8/2018



2. City Council Regular Dated 5/8/2018



4. Approve Request to Declare Surplus Property



5. Approve Contribution for a New Recreational Amenity - Proposal by Girl Scout Troop #15293



6. Approve Inland/Affinity: Right of Entry Agreement



7. Approve Lease Agreement: Power Lodge



8. Approve Lease Agreement: RM Golf Carts



9. Adopt Resolution #18-098 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of May 3, 2018 Through May 16, 2018



10. Adopt Amended Resolution #18-045 for Conditional Use Permit for Motor Vehicle Sales and Detail at 6750 Highway 10 NW; Case of 22 Properties, LLC



11. Adopt Resolution #18-099 Authorizing Partial Payment to MN Boardwalk, LLC for IP 18-08 Trott Brook Boardwalk



12. Adopt Resolution #18-102 Authorizing Partial Payment to Killmer Electric Co., Inc for IP #17-06; Installation of Emergency Generator for Well #3



13. Adopt Resolution #18-105 Approving a Development Agreement for Rum River Prairie (Project #17-149)



14. Adopt Resolution #18-106 Requesting Extension to Comprehensive Plan Update Deadline



15. Adopt Resolution #18-103 Appointing New Board and Commission Members



16. Adopt Resolution #18-104 Approving Department Restructures and Staffing Changes