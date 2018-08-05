Ramsey City Council 5-22-2018

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Consent Agenda
1. Receive April 2018 Financial Reports - General Fund and Enterprise Funds
2. Rceive and Accept Petition for Stop Sign Request for Intersection of 169th Lane and Garnet St
3. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:
1. City Council Work Session Dated 5/8/2018
2. City Council Regular Dated 5/8/2018
4. Approve Request to Declare Surplus Property
5. Approve Contribution for a New Recreational Amenity - Proposal by Girl Scout Troop #15293
6. Approve Inland/Affinity: Right of Entry Agreement
7. Approve Lease Agreement: Power Lodge
8. Approve Lease Agreement: RM Golf Carts
9. Adopt Resolution #18-098 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of May 3, 2018 Through May 16, 2018
10. Adopt Amended Resolution #18-045 for Conditional Use Permit for Motor Vehicle Sales and Detail at 6750 Highway 10 NW; Case of 22 Properties, LLC
11. Adopt Resolution #18-099 Authorizing Partial Payment to MN Boardwalk, LLC for IP 18-08 Trott Brook Boardwalk
12. Adopt Resolution #18-102 Authorizing Partial Payment to Killmer Electric Co., Inc for IP #17-06; Installation of Emergency Generator for Well #3
13. Adopt Resolution #18-105 Approving a Development Agreement for Rum River Prairie (Project #17-149)
14. Adopt Resolution #18-106 Requesting Extension to Comprehensive Plan Update Deadline
15. Adopt Resolution #18-103 Appointing New Board and Commission Members
16. Adopt Resolution #18-104 Approving Department Restructures and Staffing Changes
- 5. Approve Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
1. PUBLIC HEARING: Adopt Ordinance #18-10 Vacating Public Right of Way Easement and Adopt Resolution #18-101 Approving Public Roadway Alignment (Project # 17-142); Case of Affinity at Ramsey
- 7. Council Business
1. Consider Resolution #18-097 to Approve a Private Kennel License for the Property Located at 15310 Iguana St NW (Project No. 18-116) Case of Tracianna and Duane Prather
2. Adopt Resolution #18-100 Providing for the Sale of $1,210,000 General Obligation Road Reconstruction Bonds, Series 2018A
3. Introduce Ordinance #18-09 Amending Conditional Uses in the H-1 Highway 10 Business District (Project No. 18-113) Case of Baker White
4. Consider Resolution #18-090 Granting a Conditional Use Permit for Light Manufacturing at the Property Located at 6111 Highway 10 NW (Project No. 18-113) Case of Baker White Inc
5. Review Resubmitted Concept of Shade Tree Cottages and Discuss Requested Cost Share for Potassium Street; Case of Shade Tree Communities
6. Adopt Ordinance #18-02 Authorizing the City of Ramsey to Sell Four (4) Parcels of Real Property
7. Approve Scope and Work Plan for Highway 47 Land Use Planning and Image Efforts (Non-Traffic Issues)
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey City Council 5-22-2018
Loading the player...