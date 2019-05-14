Ramsey City Council 5-14-2019

1. Receive Cash and Investments for Period Ending April 30, 2019



2. Consider Multiple Actions for a Proposed Expansion at 6601 McKinley St NW (Project No. 19-106): Case of ACE Solid Waste, Inc



1. Resolution #19-082 Approving Amended Conditional Use permit



2. Resolution #19-083 Approving Site Plan and Development Agreement



3. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:



1. City Council Work Session Dated 4/23/2019



2. City Council Regular Session Dated 4/23/2019



4. Approve Licenses



5. Approve JPA With the City of Blaine for Police Officer Staffing at PGA Tournament



6. Adopt Resolution #19-112 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of April 18, 2019 Through May 8, 2019



7. Adopt Resolution #19-068 and 19-109 Approving Development Agreement for Green Valley Greenhouse and Accepting Related Conservation and Trail Easement



8. Adopt Resolution #19-117 Approving Enforcement Process for 5751 177th Ave NW; Case of Tracer Landscape and Concrete



9. Report from Public Works Committee



The Public Works Committee Held its Regular Meeting on April 16, 2019 and Discussed the Following Cases:



1. Provide City Council Recommendation to Approve Plans and Specifications and Authorize Advertisements for Bids for COR Infiltration Basin Improvements, Improvement Project #18-09: Motion for City Council to Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee to Recommend City Council Approval of Plans and Specifications and Authorization to Advertise for Bids for The COR Infiltration Basin Improvements, Improvement Project #18-09. This is Being Presented as a Separate Case on Tonight's Agenda



Committee/Staff Input



1. Wellhead Protection Plan Part 2 Amendment Process Update: Motion for City Council to Ratify the Consensus of the Public Works Committee to Proceed with Entering into the Agreement with Barr Engineering