Ramsey City Council 5-14-2019

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
1. Summary of the 2018-2019 Snow Removal Season
2. Proclamation Recognizing May 19th-25th as National Public Works Week
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Consent Agenda
1. Receive Cash and Investments for Period Ending April 30, 2019
2. Consider Multiple Actions for a Proposed Expansion at 6601 McKinley St NW (Project No. 19-106): Case of ACE Solid Waste, Inc
1. Resolution #19-082 Approving Amended Conditional Use permit
2. Resolution #19-083 Approving Site Plan and Development Agreement
3. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:
1. City Council Work Session Dated 4/23/2019
2. City Council Regular Session Dated 4/23/2019
4. Approve Licenses
5. Approve JPA With the City of Blaine for Police Officer Staffing at PGA Tournament
6. Adopt Resolution #19-112 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of April 18, 2019 Through May 8, 2019
7. Adopt Resolution #19-068 and 19-109 Approving Development Agreement for Green Valley Greenhouse and Accepting Related Conservation and Trail Easement
8. Adopt Resolution #19-117 Approving Enforcement Process for 5751 177th Ave NW; Case of Tracer Landscape and Concrete
9. Report from Public Works Committee
The Public Works Committee Held its Regular Meeting on April 16, 2019 and Discussed the Following Cases:
1. Provide City Council Recommendation to Approve Plans and Specifications and Authorize Advertisements for Bids for COR Infiltration Basin Improvements, Improvement Project #18-09: Motion for City Council to Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee to Recommend City Council Approval of Plans and Specifications and Authorization to Advertise for Bids for The COR Infiltration Basin Improvements, Improvement Project #18-09. This is Being Presented as a Separate Case on Tonight's Agenda
Committee/Staff Input
1. Wellhead Protection Plan Part 2 Amendment Process Update: Motion for City Council to Ratify the Consensus of the Public Works Committee to Proceed with Entering into the Agreement with Barr Engineering
- 5. Approve Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7. Council Business
1. Adopt Resolution #19-114 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for Improvement Project #19-03, Wood Pond Hills & Chestnut Ridge Street Reconstructions
2. Adopt Resolution #19-113 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for Improvement Project #19-01, Ford Brook Estates Street Reconstructions
3. Adopt Resolution #19-115 Approving Plans and Specifications and Authorizing Advertisements for Bids for The COR Infiltration Basin Improvements, Improvement Project #18-09
4. Adopt Resolution #19-116 Accepting Business Subsidy Request Application and Calling for a Public Hearing; Case of SLP EX, LLC and AMP EX, LLC (Delta Mod Tech)
5. Adopt Resolution #19-117 Hiring a Patrol Officer
6. Adopt Resolution #19-106 Hiring Seasonal Public Works Maintenance Workers
7. Adopt Resolution #19-110 Hiring Engineering Interns
8. Adopt Resolution #19-111 to Approve Promoting a Streets Maintenance Worker to Lead Streets Maintenance Worker
9. Closed Session Pursuant to Section 13D.05 and the Attorney-Client Privilege
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey City Council 5-14-2019
