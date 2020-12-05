Ramsey City Council 5-12-2020

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
1. Receive Cash and Recognition to Resident Laurie Hanson for her Outstanding Volunteer Service to the City of Ramsey
2. Receive an Update Regarding COVID-19
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
1. Receive Cash and Investments for Period Ending April 30, 2020
2. Note the Following Boards, Commissions, and Committee Meeting Minutes:
• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated March 4, 2020
• Economic Development Authority Meeting Minutes Dated March 12, 2020
3. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:
1. City Council Work Session Dated 4/28/2020
2. City Council Regular Session Dated 4/28/2020
4. Adopt Resolution #20-096 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of April 23, 2020 Through May 6, 2020
5. Adopt Resolution #20-088 Calling for a Public Hearing on Consenting to the Issuance of Revenue Bonds and Authorizing the Publication of Notice of the Hearing Therefor (Suite Living Senior Care of Ramsey Project)
6. Adopt Resolution #20-085 Revoking the Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for Truck Garant at Property Located at 6021 Highway 10
7. Adopt Resolution #20-086 Approving metes and Bounds Subdivision and Sale of City Owned Land to Ramsey Hotel Group LLC
8. Adopt Resolution #20-090 Authorizing a Temporary Dwelling Agreement for 16400 Uranimite St NW; Case of Kathie Charette
9. Adopt Resolution #20-091 Accepting Drainage and Utility Easement Related to Riverstone 4th Addition; Case of Riverstone, LLC
10. Adopt Resolution #20-097 Supporting the Expansion of Rum River Central Regional Park
11. Adopt Resolution #20-093 Hiring a Seasonal Public Works Maintenance Worker
12. Adopt Resolution #20-094 Hiring an Engineering Intern
13. Approve Application for Special Events Permit for a Farmer's Market at New Life Church Located at 17261 Saint Francis Blvd NW
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7. Council Business
1. Adopt Resolution #20-095 Appointing Board and Commission Members
2. Adopt Resolution #20-089 Approving Plans and Specifications and Authorizing Advertisements for Bids for Improvement Project #20-01, Variolite Street Reconstruction
3. Consider Multiple Requests Related to the Preserve at Northfork (Project #19-147): Case of BK Land Development
1. Motion to Adopt Ordinance #20-02 Approving Zoning Amendment from Planned Unit Development (PUD) to R-1 Residential (MUSA) District and R-2 Residential (Detached Villa) District
2. Motion to Adopt Resolution #20-055 Approving Preliminary Plat
4. Adopt Resolution #20-092 Authorize Abatement of Abandoned Sign at 14037 St Francis Blvd NW
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey City Council 5-12-2020
