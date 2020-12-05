Ramsey City Council 5-12-2020

1. Receive Cash and Investments for Period Ending April 30, 2020



2. Note the Following Boards, Commissions, and Committee Meeting Minutes:



• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated March 4, 2020



• Economic Development Authority Meeting Minutes Dated March 12, 2020



3. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:



1. City Council Work Session Dated 4/28/2020



2. City Council Regular Session Dated 4/28/2020



4. Adopt Resolution #20-096 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of April 23, 2020 Through May 6, 2020



5. Adopt Resolution #20-088 Calling for a Public Hearing on Consenting to the Issuance of Revenue Bonds and Authorizing the Publication of Notice of the Hearing Therefor (Suite Living Senior Care of Ramsey Project)



6. Adopt Resolution #20-085 Revoking the Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for Truck Garant at Property Located at 6021 Highway 10



7. Adopt Resolution #20-086 Approving metes and Bounds Subdivision and Sale of City Owned Land to Ramsey Hotel Group LLC



8. Adopt Resolution #20-090 Authorizing a Temporary Dwelling Agreement for 16400 Uranimite St NW; Case of Kathie Charette



9. Adopt Resolution #20-091 Accepting Drainage and Utility Easement Related to Riverstone 4th Addition; Case of Riverstone, LLC



10. Adopt Resolution #20-097 Supporting the Expansion of Rum River Central Regional Park



11. Adopt Resolution #20-093 Hiring a Seasonal Public Works Maintenance Worker



12. Adopt Resolution #20-094 Hiring an Engineering Intern



13. Approve Application for Special Events Permit for a Farmer's Market at New Life Church Located at 17261 Saint Francis Blvd NW