Ramsey City Council 4-9-2019

1. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:



1. City Council Work Session Dated 3/26/2019



2. City Council Regular Session Dated 3/26/2019



2. Approve Licenses



3. Adopt Resolution #19-086 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of March 21, 2019 Through April , 2019



4. Adopt Resolution #19-084 Proclaiming April 26, 2019 as Arbor Day and the Month of May as Arbor Month



5. Adopt Resolution 19-087 for Final Plat, Development Agreement and Introduce Ordinance 19-08 to Vacate Easements for Harvest Estates 2nd Addition



6. Adopt Resolution 19-089 Approving Change Orders 1 and 2 for Riverdale Drive Trunk Utility Improvments, Improvement Project 18-14



7. Adopt Resolution #19-090 to Hire Temporary Non Benefit Eligible AFSCME Public Works Maintenance Workers



8. Report from Public Works Committee



The Public Works Committee Held its Regular Meeting on March 19, 2019 and Discussing the Following Cases:



Committee Business: There was None



Committee/Staff Input: Public Information Meeting on Wellhead Protection Plan Part 1 Amendment: No Action Taken