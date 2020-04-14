Ramsey City Council 4-28-2020

1. Receive march 2020 Financial Reports - General Fund and Enterprise Funds



2. Consider Interim Suspension of Enforcement Actions on Certain Temporary Signs within Public Rights-of-Way as Additional Business Assistance Tool Due to Stay at Home Order



3. Consider Letter of Support for Sherburne County Project on US Highway 169 in City of Zimmerman



4. Accept Indemnification and Hold Harmless Agreement with Connexus Energy for the Adopt-a-Flag Program



5. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:



1. City Council Work Session Dated 4/14/2020



2. City Council Regular Session Dated 4/14/2020



6. Adopt Resolution #20-079 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of April 10, 2020 Through April 22, 2020



7. Adopt Resolution #20-078 Re-Appointing Board and Commission Members



8. Adopt Resolution #20-080 Hiring Seasonal Public Works Maintenance Workers



9. Adopt Resolution #20-081 Approval of Lease of 6701 Hwy 10 NW to Mille Lacs Motor Sports II (Power Lodge)



10. Adopt Resolution #20-083 Authorizing Letter of Support for Ramsey Boulevard/Highway 10 Grade-Separation Improvements Regional Solicitation Application



11. Adopt Resolution #20-084 Accepting Proposals and Awarding Contract for 2020 Ground Penetrating Radar Pavement Evaluations, Improvement Project #20-06