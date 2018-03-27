Ramsey City Council 4-24-2018

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
1. Board and Commission Member Oath of Office
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Consent Agenda
1. Receive March 2018 Financial Reports - General Fund and Enterprise Funds
2. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:
1. City Council Work Session Dated 3/27/2018
2. City Council Regular Dated 3/27/18
3. City Council Work Session Dated 4/9/2018
4. City Council Regular Dated 4/9/2018
3. Approve Request to Declare Surplus Property
4. Approve Aeon Purchase Agreement, Phase II, Amendment I
5. Approve Centra Homes Purchase Agreement: Multiple Actions
• Approve the Amended Purchase Agreement
• Approve the Right of Entry Agreement
• Adopt Resolution #18-051; Authorizing the Sale of City Owned Land to Centra Land to Centra Homes, LLC
6. Authorize the Updated Joint and Cooperative Agreement for the Formation and Administration of the Anoka-Hennepin Narcotics and Violent Crimes Task Force
7. Authorize Staff to Complete Three Shovel Ready Certifications
8. Adopt Resolution #18-084 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of April 5, 2018 Through April 18, 2018
9. Adopt Resolution #18-062 Declaring the City of Ramsey's Participation in the State Council on Local Results and Innovation -- Performance Measurement Program
10. Adopt Resolution #18-078 Proclaiming April 27, 2018 as Arbor Day and the Month of May as Arbor Month
11. Adopt Resolution #18-082 Accepting a Drainage and Utility Easement Over a Portion of Lot 4, Block 3 Woodlands 4th Addition (Project No. 16-102): Case of U.S. Home Corporation (dba Lennar)
12. Adopt Resolution #18-083 Authorizing Final Payment to New Look Contracting Inc for Business Park 95 Regional Stormwater Pond Outlet Improvements, Improvement Project #16-36
13. Adopt Resolution #18-087 to Enter into a Residential Recycling Program Agreement with Anoka County to Receive SCORE Funds for 2018
14. Adopt Resolution #18-088 Approving Development Agreement for Anoka Hennepin 2nd Addition
- 5. Approve Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7. Council Business
1. Adopt Resolution #18-085 Granting Final Plat Approval to Rum River Prairie (Project #17-149); Case of Eric Thomsen
2. Consider Adoption of Resolution #18-086 Granting Final Plat and Site Plan Approval and Introducing Ordinance #18-10 Vacating Underlying Roadway Easements Related to Affinity at Ramsey (Project No. 17-142); Case of Inland Group
3. Affinity Apartment Project: Multiple Actions
4. Affinity Apartment Project: Resolution #18-061 Approving a TIF Agreement
5. Approve Resolution #18-063 Authorizing Services for Updating the Alternative Urban Areawide Review (AUAR) for The COR (Project No. 18-112)
6. Consider Authorization of 2018 Parks Capital Improvement Project(s)
7. Update on Park Plans Within The COR and Authorize Civil Engineering Services
8. Status Update on the Mississippi Skyway, and Authorization to Prepare a Grant Application to Metropolitan Council for the Mississippi Skyway
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey City Council 4-24-2018
