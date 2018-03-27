Ramsey City Council 4-24-2018

1. Receive March 2018 Financial Reports - General Fund and Enterprise Funds



2. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:



1. City Council Work Session Dated 3/27/2018



2. City Council Regular Dated 3/27/18



3. City Council Work Session Dated 4/9/2018



4. City Council Regular Dated 4/9/2018



3. Approve Request to Declare Surplus Property



4. Approve Aeon Purchase Agreement, Phase II, Amendment I



5. Approve Centra Homes Purchase Agreement: Multiple Actions



• Approve the Amended Purchase Agreement



• Approve the Right of Entry Agreement



• Adopt Resolution #18-051; Authorizing the Sale of City Owned Land to Centra Land to Centra Homes, LLC



6. Authorize the Updated Joint and Cooperative Agreement for the Formation and Administration of the Anoka-Hennepin Narcotics and Violent Crimes Task Force



7. Authorize Staff to Complete Three Shovel Ready Certifications



8. Adopt Resolution #18-084 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of April 5, 2018 Through April 18, 2018



9. Adopt Resolution #18-062 Declaring the City of Ramsey's Participation in the State Council on Local Results and Innovation -- Performance Measurement Program



10. Adopt Resolution #18-078 Proclaiming April 27, 2018 as Arbor Day and the Month of May as Arbor Month



11. Adopt Resolution #18-082 Accepting a Drainage and Utility Easement Over a Portion of Lot 4, Block 3 Woodlands 4th Addition (Project No. 16-102): Case of U.S. Home Corporation (dba Lennar)



12. Adopt Resolution #18-083 Authorizing Final Payment to New Look Contracting Inc for Business Park 95 Regional Stormwater Pond Outlet Improvements, Improvement Project #16-36



13. Adopt Resolution #18-087 to Enter into a Residential Recycling Program Agreement with Anoka County to Receive SCORE Funds for 2018



14. Adopt Resolution #18-088 Approving Development Agreement for Anoka Hennepin 2nd Addition