Ramsey City Council 4-23-2019

1. Receive March 2019 Financial Reports - General Fund and Enterprise Funds



2. Receive Cash and Investments for Period Ending March 31, 2019



3. Note the Following Boards and Commissions Meeting Minutes:



• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated March 7, 2019



• Park and Recreation Meeting Minutes Dated March 14, 2019



• Environmental Policy Board Meeting Minutes Dated March 18, 2019



4. Adopt Resolution 19-096 Approving the Code Enforcement Action Plan for 15415 Saint Francis Blvd NW



5. Approving the Following Meeting Minutes:



1. City Council Special Work Session Dated 4/03/2019



2. City Council Work Session Dated 4/09/2019



3. City Council Regular Session Dated 4/09/2019



6. Approve Licenses



7. Adopt Resolution #19-092 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of April 4, 2019 Through April 17, 2019



8. Adopt Resolution #19-076 Approving the Final Plat and Development Agreement for Hauck Addition (Project No. 19-105); Case of Jill Arnold



9. Adopt Resolution #19-095 Authorizing the Sale of Lot 25, Block 1, Harvest Estates; Case of Meadow Creek Builders, Inc



10. Adopt Resolution #19-097 Authorizing Partial Payment to Kuechle Underground, Inc, for Improvement Project 18-14, Riverdale Drive Trunk Utility Improvement



11. Adopt Resolution #19-104 Accepting Resignation of the Ward 3 Councilmember, Declaring a Vacancy in the Office of Councilmember Ward 3 and Calling for a Special Election to Fill the Vacancy



12. Adopt Resolution #19-105 Recognizing Councilmember Melody Shryock for her Service to the City of Ramsey



13. Adopt Resolution #19-091 Hiring Seasonal Public Works Maintenance Workers and Temporary Interns