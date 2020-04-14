Ramsey City Council 4-14-2020

1. Receive February 2020 Financial Reports - General Fund and Enterprise Funds



2. Receive Cash and Investments for Period Ending March 31, 2020



3. Note the Following, Boards Commissions, and Committee Meeting Minutes:



• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated February 6, 2020



• Environmental Policy Board Meeting Minutes Dated February 10, 2020



• Economic Development Authority Meeting Minutes Dated February 13, 2020



• Park and Recreation Commission Meeting Minutes Dated February 13, 2020



• Public Works Committee Meeting Minutes Date February 18, 2020



4. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:



1. City Council Special Work Session Dated 3/16/2020



2. City Council Special Session Dated 3/19/2020



3. City Council Regular Session Dated 3/24/2020



4. City Council Emergency Special Session Dated 3/30/2020



5. Approve Rental Licenses



6. Approve Authorization to Replace Sewage Pumps at Lift Station #6



7. Adopt Resolution #20-067 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of March 19, 2020 through April 9, 2020



8. Adopt Resolution #20-068 Proclaiming April 24, 2020 as Arbor Day and the Month of May as Arbor Month



9. Adopt Resolution #20-072 Authorizing Joint Powers Agreement with Anoka County for Traffic Study for Improvement Project #20-03, Bunker Lake Boulevard Reconstruction



10. Adopt Resolution #20-073 Approving Plans and Specifications and Authorizing Advertisements for Bids for 2020 Crack Sealing Improvements, Improvement Project #20-00



11. Adopt Resolution #20-074 Authorizing the Call of the outstanding GO Bonds, Series 2011A