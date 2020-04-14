Ramsey City Council 4-14-2020

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
1. Receive an Update Regarding COVID-19
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
1. Receive February 2020 Financial Reports - General Fund and Enterprise Funds
2. Receive Cash and Investments for Period Ending March 31, 2020
3. Note the Following, Boards Commissions, and Committee Meeting Minutes:
• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated February 6, 2020
• Environmental Policy Board Meeting Minutes Dated February 10, 2020
• Economic Development Authority Meeting Minutes Dated February 13, 2020
• Park and Recreation Commission Meeting Minutes Dated February 13, 2020
• Public Works Committee Meeting Minutes Date February 18, 2020
4. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:
1. City Council Special Work Session Dated 3/16/2020
2. City Council Special Session Dated 3/19/2020
3. City Council Regular Session Dated 3/24/2020
4. City Council Emergency Special Session Dated 3/30/2020
5. Approve Rental Licenses
6. Approve Authorization to Replace Sewage Pumps at Lift Station #6
7. Adopt Resolution #20-067 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of March 19, 2020 through April 9, 2020
8. Adopt Resolution #20-068 Proclaiming April 24, 2020 as Arbor Day and the Month of May as Arbor Month
9. Adopt Resolution #20-072 Authorizing Joint Powers Agreement with Anoka County for Traffic Study for Improvement Project #20-03, Bunker Lake Boulevard Reconstruction
10. Adopt Resolution #20-073 Approving Plans and Specifications and Authorizing Advertisements for Bids for 2020 Crack Sealing Improvements, Improvement Project #20-00
11. Adopt Resolution #20-074 Authorizing the Call of the outstanding GO Bonds, Series 2011A
- 6. Public Hearing
1. PUBLIC HEARING: Adopt Resolution #20-069 Approving a Conditional Use Permit for an Oversized Ground Sign and Wall Signage at 7800 Sunwood Drive NW (Project No. 20-102); Case of New Horizon Academy
2. PUBLIC HEARING: Adopt Resolution #20-070 Approving a Conditional Use Permit for an Oversized Ground Sign at 7990 Sunwood Drive NW (Project No. 20-101); Case of RGH Ramsey LLC
- 7. Council Business
1. Adopt Resolution 20-076 Extending the Declaration of Emergency for the City of Ramsey, MN Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19)
2. Adopt Resolution #20-058 Postponing Action on Preliminary Plat Approval and Providing Direction on Density Transitioning for Garden View Villas (Project 19-136), Case of DC Ramsey, LLC
3. Adopt Resolution #20-071 Accepting Feasibility Report and Ordering Plans and Specifications for Improvement Project #20-01, Variolite Street Reconstruction
4. Adopt Resolution #20-077 Authorizing Assistance for Businesses Impacted by COVID-19
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey City Council 4-14-2020
