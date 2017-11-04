1. Receive Cash and Investments for Period Ending March 31, 2017



2. Note the Following Boards and Commissions Meeting Minutes:



• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated February 9, 2017



• Economic Development Authority Meeting Minutes Dated February 9, 2017



• Park and Recreation Commission Meeting Minutes Dated February 9, 2017



• Environmental Policy Board Meeting Minutes Dated February 22, 2017



3. Approve Licenses



4. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:



1. City Council Work Session Dated 03/28/17



2. City Council Regular Dated 03/28/17



5. Adopt Resolution #17-04-084 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of March 23, 2017 Through April 5, 2017



6. Adopt Resolution #17-04-085 Proclaiming April 28, 2017 as Arbor Date and the Month of May as Arbor May



7. Adopt Resolution #17-04-087 to Hire Seasonal Public Works Maintenance Workers and an Engineering Intern



8. Adopt Resolution #17-04-088 Authorizing Final Plat and Development Agreement for Vistas at North Commons; Case of Morning Sun Homes (Project No. 16-90)



10. Report from Public Works Committee Dated March 21, 2017



1. Nominate Chair and Vice-Chair of the Public Works Committee: Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee to Recommend Nomination of Chris Riley for Committee Chair and Mark Kuzma for Committee Vice Chair



2. Consider Recommending Council Approval of City Cost Participation for Looped Watermain Connection Through Brookfield 8th Addition: Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee to Recommend that the City Council Approve City Cost Participation to Connect the Watermain from Brookfield 8th Addition to the Existing Trunk Watermain at 166th Avenue at a Not to Exceed Amount of $50,000



3. Review of Municipal Water System Control and Alarm Systems: No Action Taken; for Informational Purpose Only



4. Authorize Professional Services for Design and Installation of Emergency Generator at Well House #3: Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee for City Council to Accept Staff Recommendation to Enter into a Contract with Bolton & Menk Inc to provide Design and Construction Management for the Installation of an Emergency Back-Up Natural Gas Generator for Well #3 for a not to Exceed Amount of $11,310.00



5. Consider Recommending City Council Approval for a Speed Zone Study on Sunfish Lake Boulevard: Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee to Recommend City Council Approval for a Request to Mn/DOT for a Speed Zone Study on Sunfish Lake Boulevard Between Bunker Lake Boulevard/CSAH 116 and Nowthen Boulevard/CSAH 5